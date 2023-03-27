He he coronavirus has stopped being talked about in the last period, there are other dangerous viruses on the horizon that seem ready to take its place, at least at the media level. In the last few hours he is rampant the alarm on Candida Aurisa fungus that is resistant to antibiotics and highly contagious.



We are talking about it after the increase in cases of infection in the United States of America, but in our country it is not an absolute novelty. In fact, the first cases of Candida Auris in Italy date back to 2019. Despite everything, in recent days we have returned to talk about this fungus which is instilling a bit of fear.

The fungus Candida Auris worries

In an interview with the beraking latest news agency, the scientific director of Simit (Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases) explained the need to keep the concentration level high: “It is a phenomenon of extreme concern because this is the great global problem: the emergence of germs resistant to all the antimicrobials we have”. His words take on dark tones when he recalls the prediction of the World Health Organization: “Antibiotic resistance will become the first cause of death in the world”. Fungi (or bacteria) such as Candida Auris could even be more lethal than the pandemic experienced by the population worldwide. Massimo Andreoni is certain of this who states: “It will be more lethal than the pandemic we have experienced ”.

The super mushroom: what are the symptoms of Candida Auris

Many know the Candida Auris with the nickname of super mushroom.

It owes its nickname to the lethality with which it manages to hit the most fragile patients, while the noun “auris” (which in Latin means ear) recalls when the fungus was isolated for the first time in a 70-year-old patient in Japan.

Once infected, Candida Auris manifests as muscle aches, fatigue, fever, heartburn, and difficulty swallowing. However, symptoms may be common to other conditions.

How Candida Auris is transmitted

The two main modes of transmission of Candida Auris are by contact with medical devices and contaminated surfaces or by person-to-person contact. What makes it so contagious is not only its virulence but also the ability to settle on a given surface. Systemic forms of candidiasis, which have a similar course to bacterial sepsis, currently cause the greatest number of victims from Candida Auris. To date, the worst cases are reported mainly in hospitals or medical clinics, with the victims almost all having other diseases or having recently recovered from surgery.