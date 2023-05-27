Is it right to drink water before sleeping? The study that removes all doubts

Is drinking water before going to bed at night good for health or not recommended? After years, the truth has finally arrived.

Grandmothers have been advising for years drink a glass of water before going to sleep, but is it right or an urban legend? According to what is rumored, it would be a custom that would bring benefits to the body and mind. Someone has been skeptical about the effectiveness of this habit for a long time, but the truth has finally been revealed.

If a rumor like this has always intrigued you but you’ve never had the courage to try it yourself, you can be sure that from now on it will completely change your life. A very recent American research, in fact, has definitively put a stop to this Hamletic doubt.

How much water to drink?

According to the results of an American research published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information, drinking water before going to bed would improve blood circulation and promote sweat production, eliminating toxins.

Drinking water before going to sleep helps the body recover the liquids lost during the day, ensuring the right level of hydration. It also allows the kidneys to work better, to restore the correct energy level and to purify the digestive tract, allowing the skin to acquire a healthy and luminous appearance.

It is therefore not an urban legend, studies confirm that maintaining the right level of hydration allows the organs to work better with a consequent improvement in appearance as well. What is the recommended amount of water? Experts believe you shouldn’t drink too much just before bed, as it could disrupt your sleep cycle.

For this reason, doctors recommend drinking plenty of water throughout the day to avoid feeling thirsty during the night. It is not possible to indicate a quantity that is valid for everyone, since it largely depends on each person’s weight, gender, state of health and physical activity. Generally speaking, professionals advise adults to consume dai 2 to 2.5 L of water per day. But that’s not all!

Research conducted by a team of American experts has understood that those who drink hot water before going to sleep they have a stronger and healthier state of health. It is a widespread practice among the eastern populations and which has gradually found a following in the West as well.

Then there are those who, to increase its effect, drink a cup of hot water even in the morning as soon as they wake up, before having breakfast. Those who put this healthy habit into practice claim to feel better as it promotes intestinal transit, improves circulation and leads to an immediate sense of well-being.