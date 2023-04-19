Is it risky for pregnant women to live with a cat?

The toxoplasmosis it is a parasitic infection caused by the protozoan Toxoplasma gondii. Contracted in pregnancy can be dangerous to the fetus. In the collective imagination, those responsible for the contagion are the gatti, from which pregnant women should therefore keep away. But is it really so? They explain it well Louis Vencospecialist in Small Animal Clinic and MYLAV consultant, e Francesca TamarozziMedical Director at the Department of Infectious-Tropical Diseases and Microbiology at the IRCCS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital, Negrar di Valpolicella.

The parasite can infect mammals, rodents and birds, however only cats (domestic and wild) allow it to replicate sexually, thus becoming “final guests”. In these animals, in fact, the Toxoplasma gondii reaches the adult stage, reproduces and contaminate their feces, which become a possible vehicle of infection. Over “intermediate guests”however, the parasite can at most nestle in their tissues in the form of cysts, which can represent a route of infection. This is significant for humans if the intermediate host is an edible animal.

Toxoplasmosis: how do you get the infection?

In the light of the above, toxoplasmosis can be contracted in various ways. One of them is the accidental ingestion of the parasitic forms emitted by the cat with the faeces, called oocysts. These are not infectious immediately after expulsion but become so in contact with the environment (gardens, vegetable gardens, parks, waters) in a variable period of time that is never less than 24 hours. In these cases, the contagion can occur if you clean the cat’s litter box and accidentally bring your hands to your mouth, without having carefully washed them first, or if you touch the ground on which the feline has done its business and forget to cleanse the hands, with which other activities are then carried out. For the same reasons, it is always good to wash fruit and vegetables grown on the ground before bringing them to the table.

Toxoplasmosis infection can also be contracted through the ingestion of parasitic forms present in the tissues of intermediate host animals. The meats that most frequently contain the parasite are above all those of pigs, sheep, goats, game. It is estimated, in fact, that the ingestion of raw or undercooked meats (redheads are more at risk than whites) is responsible for 40-60% of infections.

How does toxoplasmosis manifest itself in people?

In healthy people, the infection usually does not lead to health problems. At best it can cause lymph gland enlargement con mild fever e tiredness. In fact, if there is an effective immune response, antibodies are produced and toxoplasmosis becomes silent. The risks arise, however, in immunosuppressed individuals and in pregnant women who contract the infection for the first time during pregnancy. As Venco and Tamarozzi point out, the most important lesions are recorded in the fetus if the woman contracts toxoplasmosis in the months preceding pregnancy (the risk of miscarriage is high) and in the first trimester. The women at risk are the ones who turn out negative to antibody test for toxoplasmosis. If toxoplasmosis is transmitted to the fetus, they can occur brain, eye and visceral damage.

Pregnancy: How to prevent infection?

The screening test

To prevent toxoplasmosis in pregnancy it is necessary to undergo the relative test di screening, which is paid for by the National Health Service and must be repeated regularly during the nine months. Test results for toxoplasmosis may include the following:

IgM negative and IgG negative : the woman has never contracted toxoplasmosis and is not affected at the time of the test.

: the woman has never contracted toxoplasmosis and is not affected at the time of the test. If they turn out IgM positive and IgG negative : the woman has the infection during the test.

: the woman has the infection during the test. IgM negative and IgG positive : The patient has had toxoplasmosis in the past and is now immune to the infection.

: The patient has had toxoplasmosis in the past and is now immune to the infection. If they turn out IgM positive and IgG positive: toxoplasmosis is still present or the woman has contracted the infection in the last few months.

Prevention rules

As recalled by the two specialists consulted by MYLAV and in the light of what has been said so far, to prevent toxoplasmosis in pregnancy you shouldn’t eat raw meats and seafood or meat that hasn’t been thoroughly cooked. If the meats are imported from outside Europe (especially South America), where there are more aggressive variants of the parasite, it can be risky even for pregnant women who are already immune. You must not drink unpasteurized milk or travel outside Europe, the United States and Canadawhere hygiene standards are lower and more aggressive variants of the Toxoplasma gondii.

Furthermore, pregnant women should limit activities that involve contact with land potentially contaminated by feline feces or in any case remember to always wash their hands after doing so. On the contrary, for a pregnant woman it is not dangerous to live with a cat or a dog.

Even cats can be tested for toxoplasmosis

However, to be as calm as possible, the woman can test her cat for toxoplasmosis, especially if she has tested negative. The results can be as follows:

If the cat is IgG positive it means that it has already overcome the infection and is no longer shedding oocysts.

If the cat is IgG and IGM positive, it means that the oocyst elimination phase has ended.

When the cat is IgG negative and IgM positive it may mean that it has probably finished the oocyst elimination phase but it is advisable to maintain some hygiene rules and possibly perform PCR on faeces to search for the parasite.

Finally, if the cat is negative for IgG and IgM it means that the cat has not yet been infected, it could become infected and later eliminate oocysts.

To prevent the cat from becoming infected, its owners should feed it with industrial food or anyway with meats always well cooked. We should prevent the cat from preying on small rodents or birds. Finally, change e clean the box with boiling water for defecation at least once a day by another person.

How is the infection treated?

As we have seen, in healthy people the infection is asymptomatic or causes very mild symptoms, so in most cases it is not necessary to undertake a cure. Conversely, when toxoplasmosis is associated with severe symptoms, the doctor may prescribe antibiotic therapy. Often a combination of pirimetamina e sulfadiazine. These are drugs that can present side effects, so it is always necessary to scrupulously follow the instructions of your doctor.

In pregnancy, on the other hand, the specialist prescribes an antibiotic or a combination of antibiotics, also on the basis of the trimester in which the infection is contracted.

