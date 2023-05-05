Is it the end of Alzheimer’s? Here is the drug donanemab that slows the disease by a third

A drug forAlzheimer reduces the declining by a third. These are the results of a clinical study defined as “revolutionary”. Trials of a drug called donanemab have shown that it curbs brain damage in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. Half of the patients’ symptoms did not worsen for at least a year, and those taking the drug had an average of 35% less mental decline after 18 months. They were better able to hold conversations, manage their money or enjoy hobbies than people who weren’t given the meds. Donanemab works by breaking down the harmful amyloid plaques that build up in the brain and is the second drug that has been shown to do so.

Alzheimer’s, new drug slows down the formation of the disease: how the “silencing” therapy works