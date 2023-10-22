Is it true that as you get older you have to eat less because your metabolism slows down? – breaking latest news

at Silvia Turin

The calorie needs of a 50-year-old are not that different from those of a 20-year-old. So why do we get fat? How metabolism changes in the four phases of life and how to stay fit after middle age

Is it true that as adults and as you get older you need to eat less? Certainly yes, but not as much as is generally thought.

It is not a variable linked only to age: as the years pass, metabolism (the ability to consume energy/calories) is certainly less efficient, but some other factors that can be modified (in our favour) weigh heavily.

How metabolism works

To understand how age affects the calories needed each day, we must consider all the other factors that determine a person’s energy needs, that is, how much they must eat (which translates into calories) to make the body function and perform daily tasks.

Maintaining the body’s vital functions (breathing, heartbeat, blood circulation, minimal activity of the nervous system, etc.) burns approximately 55-70% of the daily calorie requirement and a function that varies based on age, the person’s size, genetics , sex: it is called basal metabolism.

The working metabolism, on the other hand, is the sum of the energy spent in movement and for the assimilation of food. The energy spent in physical activity varies depending on the type, frequency and intensity of training and burns approximately 20-40% of the daily calorie requirement. The energy spent on digesting meals burns about 10% of your daily calorie needs.

Body structure affects calorie needs

This is why, to determine how much it is necessary to eat, the key variable, because it depends only on us, is physical activity, which also affects our body structure: Anyone who has developed a lot of muscle mass or, on the other hand, an overweight or obese person does not they have the same energy needs as a person of the same age, sex, height, but different mass – clarifies Elena Dogliotti, biologist, nutritionist and scientific supervisor for the Veronesi Foundation -: energy expenditure, in fact, also depends on the percentage of fat and lean mass present in the individual.

The newborn consumes more

Excluding these variables, we come to the analysis of how age affects our caloric expenditure.

If we do a weight/calorie ratio, childhood is the time when we need to eat more. Adolescence follows: In the first phase of life in which the organism is growing, the metabolism works at full speed because there is the need to produce more cells, there are physiological processes that increase the body (even in height), generate hormones and proteins – explains the specialist -. As we get older, the need decreases, then remains stable in adulthood and decreases after the age of 60.

Metabolism: stable from 20 to 60 years

A study conducted at Duke University in North Carolina (USA) published in Science

analyzed the course of human life by determining 4 phases of metabolism (see the image of the two graphs above, ed.):

– infancy (up to the age of 1 year), when calorie consumption is at its peak;

– youth (up to around 20 years), when the metabolism gradually slows down by around 3% per year;

– adulthood (up to 60 years), when the metabolism remains stable (even during pregnancy and menopause);

– geriatric age (after 60 years) when the metabolism slowly decreases by about 0.7 percent per year.

Minor requirement, but very little

Energy needs change over time, true, but not substantially: They are wastes of a few kilocalories – specifies the specialist -: if we remained the same in mass and habits, it would be something like 200 kcal less to eat per day.

Age affects caloric needs because the decrease in physiological muscle mass – says Dogliotti -: we can counteract it a little with physical activity and an adequate protein intake, but from thirty years of age onwards the body is more inclined to accumulate fat.

Slight waste

Even the tables of average energy needs in adulthood and geriatrics compiled by SINU (the Italian Society of Human Nutrition) confirm the minimal differences (see graph below, ed.):

– a sedentary man 1.80 m tall from 18 to 29 years old needs on average 2,590 calories, 2,480 calories from 30 to 59 years old and 2,190 calories from 60 to 74 years old, with differences of 110 calories and 290 calories between the various phases .

To give you an idea, an empty brioche has around 200 kcal.

– For sedentary women (height 1.70 m) the situation is similar: 2,100 calories between 18 and 29 years, 1,990 from 30 to 59 years and 1,800 calories from 60 to 74 years and the differences are 110 and 190.

The metabolism slows down, then, but not so heavily and there are no downhill jumps corresponding to the age of 40 (the so-called middle age) or menopause.

Why do we tend to gain weight as adults?

So why do we tend to gain weight as adults? People on average gain more than a pound and a half on the scales per year after about age 40. Age matters – we anticipated it – when it comes to body composition: You don’t have to eat little, but your consumption changes because you move less and probably have less muscles – says the expert -. Less muscle means more fat, and body fat consumes fewer calories and slows down your metabolism. 200 extra calories per day have no impact, but if they are 200 for 365 days a surplus that will accumulate. imperceptible at first, then perhaps translates into 5 kg more on the scale after 10 years.

The good news? The metabolism of a 50-year-old is not so different from that of a 20-year-old, as long as they remain active and counteract the tendency to accumulate fat mass with their muscles.

