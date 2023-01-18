Home Health Is it true that bread makes you fat? Pay attention to the answer
Many people wonder whether or not bread makes you fat. Some people are used to eating bread every day, both for lunch and dinner, sometimes even exaggerating. So let’s go and see if you can actually eat bread without gaining weight or not.

As we know, bread is made up of carbohydrates and is also low in hydration, but the less water we have in a food, the more calories it has. This food has a high glycemic index, which however is not synonymous with gaining weight or losing weight. In fact, it is not the bread itself that is the cause of the extra kilos. Everything, if eaten in a balanced way, can be eaten without problems and without fear of gaining weight. Of course, with certain products, you still have to be more careful than with others. Furthermore, foods with a lower glycemic index are more satiating and therefore less is eaten.

Each person is different and therefore also gains weight in different parts of the body, but the most common are the belly and thighs. But it must be said that it is not the fault of carbohydrates, that if eaten in a healthy and balanced way they are not as bad as you think.

If you want to eat pasta or bread in a diet without gaining weight, you have to follow some simple rules. First of all, you need to do blood tests and also consider the lean mass. We must also consider the respiratory quotient and whether or not the person in question does physical activity.

On average, a portion of bread is 50 grams and can be eaten every day, as well as pasta, rice or spelled. Finally, we can therefore say that it is not the bread, or any other food we eat, that makes us fat, but the quantities we use. So in the right quantities, you can eat everything, even on a diet.

