Is it true that eating without salt is good for your health? What you need to know

We have often heard that it is advisable to eliminate salt from the daily diet. It is certainly true that excessive sodium intake is responsible for numerous deaths every year, also because more salt is consumed than recommended. So eating without salt is good for health? Let’s see what the experts say.

In some regions of Italy, the consumption of salt it is excessive due to the presence of a greater number of dishes seasoned with a few too many pinches of salt. According to the opinion of many consumers, some foods – if without salt – don’t taste the same and even lose more than 50% of their goodness.

Can you imagine, for example, what it would be like to eat a pizza without salt? Surely the flavor will be different and partly compromises the dough itself. In contrast, there are regions that for several years have been producing one of the essential elements on our tables, bread, completely without salt. We can find it in Tuscany, (where it earned the title of fool) but also in Abruzzo, Umbria and the Marches.

You want to know why the bread of Tuscany is it without salt? The most popular theory claims that “the culprits” are the Etruscans, the first inhabitants of this land. But there is no overwhelming evidence to support this thesis. So while we’ll never know exactly why Tuscan bread tastes different than some other regions, we can safely say that it makes life a little sweeter. So is it true that eating without salt is good for your health?

Is eating without salt good for health? The truth

Many believe that eating without salt is good for health. In fact, that’s not entirely true. Salt is an important source of sodium, an electrolyte vital to our body’s well-being. Some experts have explained that: Sodium performs various functions within our body, such as the transmission of nerve impulses or fluid balance.

It is naturally found in some foods, such as legumes, meat and fish; but also in many frozen or processed industrial products. Salt can be added not only to prolong shelf life but also to improve the flavour.

The beneficial properties associated with reducing salt intake are well known, but also what are the possible risks associated with eating without salt.

Consuming too much salt is harmful to health, but even consuming it in small quantities – according to some studies – could lead to problems. THE McMaster University researchers he was born in Population Health Research Institute confirmed that extremely low sodium consumption is associated with higher levels of insulin resistance, cholesterol and triglycerides. To consume salt in moderation, reduce processed foods and consume foods rich in potassium such as vegetables and fruit, are the advice of experts to avoid various diseases related to excessive sodium consumption, such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Also, excess sodium causes stagnation and swelling.

The alternative uses and benefits of salt

Once upon a time, salt was considered a unique product and above all used in the kitchen. Over the years, some people have had the idea to experiment with alternative uses. For example, the coarse version has been found to be useful for removing limescale from crockery and glass. Others have used them mixed with olive oil on their legs – giving a peeling-like effect but more natural. Despite modern applications, we know there is only one true salt: the white one!

Salt is a very versatile ingredient, as well as being used to flavor your dishes, it can also be used for various other purposes: such as antiseptic and anti-inflammatory for gum health.

This natural treatment works to combat bad breath and throat problems. Dissolve a few teaspoons of salt (it also depends on the amount of water you use) in warm water and gargle. This is a simple but effective way. It can also help disinfect internal mouth wounds and abscesses.

Or if you have pains or contractures, you can get valid relief by using the coarse salt in a canvas or linen bag (after heating it) to be applied to the affected area. In this way you will get relief, especially useful in the cervical area, but also excellent for rheumatism, back pain, sprains, etc.

Another use of salt is to use it against stress. Try a hot bath with a cup of salt dissolved in water to feel more relaxed.

The different qualities of salt in the world

Il white salt it has lost its status as a protagonist to make way for new salts of a different colour, exotic and offering superior properties. Not only in the food sector: let’s discover together the really interesting benefits that these variants can offer.

Persian blue salt it is a precious exclusive, extracted from the salt mines of Iran. Rich in potassium and chlorine, it has a strong but delicately spiced flavour. It is used not only to flavor dishes, but also as a decorative ingredient in gourmet cuisine.

Himalayan pink salt it is one of the most precious varieties of salt, with crystalline origins. It is rich in natural elements and minerals and is used both in cooking and as a wellness treatment. It does not contain chemical agents, therefore it is more digestible than other types of salt and does not increase water retention or cover the flavor of foods.

The red salt of Hawaii it is rich in iron and owes its characteristic color to the volcanic clay it comes from. It is excellent for seasoning grilled or roasted fish and meat, adding a touch of tasty delicacy to your dish.

The gray salt of Brittany it is one of the lowest sodium varieties on the market. It is produced in clay buildings along the Atlantic coasts of the French region and contains a rich amount of mineral salts. It is particularly suitable for seasoning vegetables, especially if steamed or boiled.

The black salt of Cyprus it is one of the most purifying. Coming from the sea, its black color comes from the addition of charcoal. It can be used both for presentation and as a condiment for sweet potatoes, white fish and eggs.

Even if they are not as well known as their color, the smoked salt of Denmark e Camargue salt they are flavorful and delicious. The former is particularly fragrant, while the latter is refined and low in sodium.

We can therefore say, in conclusion, that eating completely without salt is not healthy for our body, since it needs some properties that salt contains. The best solution is to limit its consumption and reduce it to a minimum only if you are subject to particular pathologies (under the advice of your doctor).