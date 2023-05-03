is mercury alert in some fish

It is an alarm for traces of mercury in some types of fish, you have to be careful when you go shopping and what you cook.

Numerous samples of fish that are usually bought in markets and supermarkets have been examined in the laboratory, and the situation is not too positive. THE mercury levels found in fish, in fact, they are high enough, so as to put a risk our health. If the levels are not worrying in most of the fish we consume, it is always good not to exceed.

Traces of mercury, due to pollutant spills into the sea by man and also to the release from the earth’s crust, have been found in all fish. L’FATHERthe Organization of Consumers and Users, has analyzed fish and shellfish, providing a clear list informing all consumers of the dangers. Which fish were found to be most contaminated with mercury?

The list of fish most contaminated by mercury: health risks

Mercury is one highly harmful substance. If accumulated in large quantities in the body, it has serious consequences. In particular, this affects the central nervous system. Even more sensitive to mercury levels are fetuses in the womb. In this case, the substance can strongly affect brain development. But among the negative effects we also find the increase in body weight, the malfunction of hearing and locomotor functions.

What are the more contaminated fish? The bigger and older the fish, the more traces of mercury it has. This is because contamination takes place through the food chain, and a big fish eats the smaller fish, absorbing more doses. One of the most mercury contaminated fish is the swordfish. The mercury content, in this case, is really high, equal to 0.97 mg/kg.

In second place we find bluefin tuna, in particular that fished in tropical, Atlantic, Pacific and Indian Ocean waters. Its mercury content is 0.48 mg/kg. Then we find the grouper, prized and widely consumed fish, rich in Omega 3 fatty acids, and also in minerals and vitamins. The mercury content is 0.46 mg/kg. Finally, in fourth place we find l’anguilla.

IF YOU WANT YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK



This predatory fish contains a mercury content of 0.19 mg/kg. The mercury intake limits imposed by the EU in 2001 is 1 mg/kg. It is always good to be careful and not to exceed with the consumption of fish, especially the species on the list. You should not consume fish species with high mercury content more than once a month. Those with a low mercury content, on the other hand, can be consumed once a week maximum.

