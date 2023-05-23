Is milk good for you? Dairy products protect against diabetes and blood pressure – breaking latest news

Diabetes is also prevented at the table, by consuming adequate amounts of milk and dairy products and reducing red and processed meat instead: this was demonstrated by an Italian research from the Federico II University of Naples for which numerous revisions of previous studies were analysed, according to which dairy products are rich in nutrients that can positively influence glucose metabolism.

Dairy-free diet: what are the risks However, this is not bad news for the lactose intolerant. If you use lactose-free products, identical in all respects to the others, except for the presence of this sugar, you do not run the risk of a greater susceptibility to diseases nor do you run into nutritional deficiencies. The problem arises ifas it often happens, who is intolerant remove indiscriminately the whole category of dairy products, because this can lead to deficiencies and prevents you from enjoying the protective effect of dairy products on some pathologies.

The risk increases even more if you ban milk and the like from the diet after being diagnosed an intolerance that does not exist: it has been calculated that every fifteen people with “imaginary intolerance” there is one hypertensive and one more diabetic because the nutrients present in qThese foods protect against high blood pressure and insulin resistanceas confirmed by the data of the Italian meta-analysis.

Milk is good Moreover, those who manage to drink milk without discomfort can do so without fear because it does not hurt as many fear, considering it "unnatural" for man to consume it after the first years of life: milk is not an "acidifier" nor does it steal calcium from the bones on the contrary, it favors the achievement of peak bone mass thanks to the content of calcium and vitamin Dalso is a good source of vitamins and amino acids. If you tolerate it without problems there is no reason to avoid it and indeed it is good to introduce it, precisely to avoid the risk of reducing the production of lactase and becoming intolerant.