Is mozzarella really fattening? Reality displaces people and the truth comes out!

Is mozzarella really fattening? It has always been argued that cheeses, in general, were fatty foods to be limited in our diet.

Today, however, science subverts everything and displaces people.

Mozzarella is loved by Italians, a product that is found in various consistencies and that combines in an interesting way with many culinary products.

From the simplest caprese with the milk cream extraordinary variations such as the hoax o to burrata with different degrees of seasoning and also possible smoking. It has even gone so far as to commercialize black mozzarella, the one worked with vegetable charcoal, claiming its benefits.

We knew that an intake of cheese in the diet was good for you, for example for the presence of large amounts of calcium. Today, however, there are some innovations related to mozzarella that could even upset the diet of many Italians, but let’s take a closer look at these innovations.

But does mozzarella make you fat?

Is mozzarella really fattening? For a long time this question has involved many people who adore this food and who would like to consume it more than the usual 150 grams per week imposed by most nutritionists. Although it is a product that consumed in large quantities can make you fat, the absolute myth according to which you should not eat during a diet period must be dispelled. If we are balanced it can in fact be an important solution at the table.

Mozzarella actually belongs to the category of fresh cheeses with a very high percentage of water inside. Precisely for this reason it has few calories and can be included in our diet. However, we must be careful because it is a food that leads us to consume even large quantities and for example 250 grams of buffalo mozzarella can reach 700 kcal. This unlike many other cheeses that after a while we can no longer eat, imagine eating 250 grams of provolone even the sweetest tooth would struggle in this sense.

Fantasy mozzarella, how much ductility

We must therefore realize that following the right indications eating mozzarella is not a crime, on the contrary it is also good for you. However, you must be careful and for this reason we advise you to take advantage of its flexibility. It is in fact a cheese that goes well with many other foods. Suffice it to say that mixed with tomatoes it can lead us to satiety more quickly, a good caprese in fact does not force us to eat excessive doses of mozzarella and also combines its taste with the different textures of the tomatoes as well as the incredible taste that is created in the mix of flavours.

