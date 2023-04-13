Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Two to three percent of children in Germany are considered gifted. But determining this is not always easy. There are no identification marks for giftedness, writes the current edition of the pharmacy magazine “Baby and Family”.

Neither early reading or arithmetic nor boredom in class are reliable indicators. “Studies have not shown any differences between gifted and average children”says Dr. Petra Barchfeld-Pekrunhead of the gifted psychological counseling center at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich ( https://www.psy.lmu.de/begabung/).

So how does giftedness show up? Sabrina Henning, Member of the board of the DGhK (German society for gifted children, https://www.dghk.de/), hears similar stories again and again from parents of gifted children: “They often don’t feel like playing with their peers. They often find it difficult or not at all to settle into the daycare center. And if they do, they prefer to spend time there with adults than with other children.” Also descriptions like “often furious“, “frustrated” or “socially conspicuous” occur frequently.

Whoever has the guess should be his child to test let – contact points are specialized advice centers, associations or psychologists. tests are from three years possible, but should primary school age be repeated. Important: encourage and challenge. It is crucial to see and meet the needs.

