As a diabetic, your mind can often be occupied with what affects your blood sugar, especially when the food. Yes, there are restrictions when it comes to what you eat, but there are plenty of foods suitable for diabetics too. The flour ofavena it is one of the food options that diabetics can enjoy in the morning. It is nutritious and can keep you full for a long time. But you should know that even though oatmeal and diabetes is a safe combination, it comes with a set of rules that you must follow.

HealthShots reached out to Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, a nutritionist and diabetes educator, to learn all about oatmeal and diabetes.

Is eating oatmeal good for diabetics?

Tibrewala says oatmeal is very good for diabetics, mainly due to one fiber soluble called beta glucan. This fiber found in oats slows the blood glucose spike, keeps you full for hours, and has been shown to improve satiety.

Oatmeal for breakfast

It’s best to start your day with oatmeal. In general, diabetics should avoid eating starchy foods after dark. This is because the body is naturally sluggish at this point, reducing energy needs. Add to that the fact that most of us are sitting, watching TV or law at night. So, not just oatmeal, all grains like wheat, rice, millet and quinoa should be avoided at dinner (millet recipes for diabetics).

Dos and don’t eat oatmeal for diabetics

Oatmeal is a fantastic way to stabilize blood glucose levels and promote fat loss, says Tibrewala, founder of The Health Pantry. You can enjoy the health benefits of oats if you follow these simple rules:

• Always eat a small portion, about 2 tablespoons at a time is fine.

• Combine it with some good fat, so you can add chia, semi flax, ground almonds, nights, sunflower seedsnut milk or nut butter.

• Add ground cinnamon to stabilize blood glucose levels.

• Avoid adding sweeteners such as honey, jaggery, maple syrup and sugar. You can add a small portion of dried fruit such as dates, raisins, cranberries, and figs.

• Replace the milk or yogurt with a combination of nut milk and water. Coconut or almond milk is a great option. You may need to add a little powdered psyllium husk to get the right consistency.

• Try using oats to make savory dishes like cheela and upma.

Oatmeal recipes for people with diabetes

1. Bowl of oatmeal porridge and nuts

ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of rolled oats

• 1 tablespoon of chia

• 1 teaspoon of psyllium husk powder

• 100 ml of almond milk

• Pinch of ground cinnamon

• 1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

• 2 tablespoons of grated coconut

• 1 finely chopped date

• 1/2 cup of strawberries

method

• Soak rolled oats, chia seeds, psyllium husk powder in 100 ml of almond milk and 100 ml of water and keep them for 8-9 hours in the refrigerator.

• Add the ground cinnamon, lemon zest, grated coconut and date.

• Mash the strawberries and pour them on top. Garnish with 3 or 4 chopped raw almonds.

2. Oatmeal and Bean Burger Patty

ingredients

• 1/2 cup of Rajma

• Sale qb

• Garlic: 2

• Chopped onion: 1

• Grated carrot

• Grated beetroot

• 1/2 cup instant rolled oats or coarsely ground rolled oats

method

• Soak the rajma for 12 hours and boil it with a little salt until it becomes completely soft.

• Heat the oil in a pan and then add the garlic, minced onion, grated carrot, grated beetroot, salt and pepper.

• Once cooked enough to evaporate the water, turn off the heat. Let this mixture cool.

• Take a small amount between the palms of the mani and squeeze out the water, if any. • Now add the boiled rajma and instant oats or coarsely ground rolled oats.

• Season with pepper, salt and pepper.

• Make meatballs and roast them in the oven or in a pan.