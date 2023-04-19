Is obesity a gender disease? Men are more at risk

Men and obesity. This union is already confirmed by data. According to the National Institute of Health, overweight men reach 44%, against 27.3% of women. Even overt obesity is more masculine: men account for 10.8%, while women stop at 9. A better understanding of the risk factors can be very important, especially in a country like ours which is among the worst in Europe. The most worrying data is that relating to childhood obesity. In the South it reaches 30%, in Campania it exceeds 40.

Men and obesity: experts spoke about it at the SIE Congress

Now a review of 43 studies done on this topic over the past decade has confirmed that some food choices depend largely on the consequences of sex hormones. The experts presented their work at the last National Congress dedicated to Gender Endocrinology, promoted and organized by Italian Society of Endocrinology (YES IS). Researchers have focused the spotlight on gender nutrition, discovering that there is a “gender obesity”, which sees men most at risk.

Men and obesity: they prefer fatty foods and eat little fruit and vegetables

Researchers at the Federico II University of Naples have discovered that tastes in food very often depend not only on age but also on gender. Women tend to prefer to eat carbohydrates, but also much more fruit and vegetables. Men are more willing to indulge in foods rich in fat, even saturated, and foods that contain a lot of salt. Already another study he had demonstrated that one cannot have a diet that can suit both men and women.

The role of estrogen and testosterone

The quintessential female hormone, estrogen, has a significant impact on the hypothalamic nuclei. This is the area of ​​the brain that controls feelings of hunger and satiety. They basically stimulate the appetite, prompting women to seek out more carbohydrates. Testosterone, which is the male equivalent of estrogen, acts primarily on dopamine. It is a neurotransmitter that generates a feeling of strength and aggression. This situation leads men to seek out foods high in fat.

Take these differences into account when choosing therapy

This important meta-analysis should make food professionals and doctors reflect on the different use of anti-obesity drugs. According to Annamaria Colai, president of the SIE and professor of endocrinology at the Federico II University of Naples “there are strong signs that these drugs do not have the same effect on men and women”.

