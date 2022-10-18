by Alfredo Gabriele Di Placido and Maurizio Martinelli

17 OTT – Dear Director,

it is necessary to return to the issue of health and safety in the workplace and the important changes that have taken place in recent months. The former prosecutor Beniamo Deidda spoke on the manifesto of 12 October last, writing: “The unitary structure of the health reform law 833/78 that had eliminated the fragmentation of the various institutional competences, the deleterious separation between supervisory and prevention functions (…). We return to the past of over 40 years ago: some even dream of the establishment of a single supervisory body that exercises control activities, but no longer deals with prevention, as if companies only needed controls and fines , and not also of training and culture adequate to the complexity of safety interventions “.

The prevention activities, provided for by Law 833/78 as well as by the Essential Levels of Assistance, continue to be the last chapter of every health company. The elements that lead to affirm this are many.

An example: the health reform bis (Legislative Decree 502/92) provided for the identification of well-defined health professionals with well-defined tasks to carry out preventive health activities: Prevention Technicians and Health Assistants. However, it should be emphasized that somewhat dubious corporate strategies divert hires from healthcare professionals to purely technical figures, thus disregarding the warning of the same Law 833/78 and its subsequent additions. If the legislator has foreseen specific figures in the field of prevention in the living and working environments, there is a ratio. There was and still is a particular need to assign a figure with specific professionalism to the functions of prevention, inspection and surveillance in the living and working environments. Figure trained at university level, with a specific qualification and compulsory registration in the relative professional register established by Law 3/2018. A fourth element would be compliance with the relevant Code of Ethics which in other countries would represent the first point, but, after all, we are in Italy …

Performing the functions of the Prevention Technician, even if not, not only represents a professional abuse pursuant to Article 348 of the Criminal Code, but it is also a failure to protect users-citizens-employers-workers (see Judgment of the Court of Cassation, Criminal Section VI, n.34649 / 2020; Sentence of the Court of Cassation, United Sections, n.11545 / 2011).

Another example: after the unjust reform of article 13 of Legislative Decree 81/08, on July 27 the State-Regions Conference licensed the “Operational guidelines for control and surveillance activities”. One of the principles followed in the document is the following: “Provide guidelines for joint ‘professionalising’ paths for inspection staff”. Vocational paths? It would be appropriate to inform the members of the State-Regions Conference of the fact that there is already a professional with appropriate technical-specialist training who deals with accidents at work and occupational diseases: the Prevention Technician (TdP).

Third and final example. It will be said: at least the Universities know the professional figure of the Prevention Technician and protect it. Wrong! In recent years, degree courses have been proliferating aimed at creating “hybrid” figures on specific fields which, on the other hand, are dealt with comprehensively in the university career of the TdP (technical part, health part, legal part). Among these we mention: “Food hygiene and health safety” of the University of Padua; “Legal sciences of prevention and safety” of the University of Pavia and the University of Ferrara; in addition to various masters that fall within the competence of the TdP, but paradoxically the latter cannot access them, such as the “One Health in Public Health” master of the University of Pisa.

It should now be clear that prevention techniques cannot be improvised by anyone, but that a specific university training is absolutely necessary, as is the case for all other health professions. Improvisation does not pay and the objective and cold numbers should make it clear: 677 people have fallen at work up to September (an average of three victims a day).

Since you cannot do politics on people’s skin (as many do with press releases and reports that resemble the Light Newsreels of the Thirties), we hope that the FNO TSRM PSTRP and the National Register Commission of Prevention Technicians will protect them, their families. and we citizens-workers through the defense of the tasks of the TdP and the request for exclusive skills, to ensure that only specially trained, qualified and registered persons can intervene, investigate and prevent accidents in the living and working environments.

Alfredo Gabriele Di Placido

Prevention Technician, Unpisi Technical Scientific Association

Maurizio Martinelli

Prevention Technician, Unpisi Technical Scientific Association

October 17, 2022

