Is osteoarthritis preventable?

Jena – Osteoarthritis is a high degree of joint wear and tear – often in the knee – which normally progresses with age, but this can occur earlier in athletes in particular due to previous damage. The disease brings with it significant limitations in mobility. Sometimes a new, artificial joint is needed. However, this should be avoided if at all possible. On the causes of arthrosis and whether it can be prevented – Prof. Dr. Werner Krutsch, specialist in orthopaedics/accident surgery and GOTS expert at the 38th annual congress in Luxembourg.

In the case of athletes, the first cause of later arthrosis are injuries. Professional soccer players, for example, who injure their knees 2 to 3 times a season and particularly often, have a very high rate of osteoarthritis at a young age of 30 to 35 years – the so-called early osteoarthritis.

But such injuries occur in all leagues and in many sports, including recreational sports. Contact sports and all classic sports that change direction are particularly prone to injury. However, runners and triathletes can also suffer knee injuries as a result of such accidents. Appropriate injury prevention through targeted exercise programs is therefore essential and has already been examined in scientific studies.

If the injury is still there, it must be treated in good time and correctly, otherwise this will later lead to osteoarthritis in most cases.

“On the knee,” says Krutsch, “in principle, a lot can be repaired very well. There are very good surgical procedures for cartilage, meniscus and ligaments.”

At a Meniscus tear it makes more sense at a young age to sew it up and thus bring it to complete healing. Without this step and with poor healing, the meniscus must be partially, in rare cases even completely, removed, which inevitably leads to premature arthrosis.

Also a cartilage damage is the precursor to arthrosis. Cartilage is a non-healing tissue. That’s why replacement cartilage or a transplant come into question here – everything made from the body’s own material and easily achievable with an operation

ribbons turn must be stable. If an instability after an injury is not treated, the cartilage and meniscus will be damaged, which can lead back to osteoarthritis. Restoring the cruciate ligament, for example, has been shown to reduce the rate of osteoarthritis.

If the arthrosis is in the early stages later on, there are still many tricks and tricks from conservative therapy to resort to an artificial joint as late as possible. Many of these measures have been tried and tested in professional sports and can also be offered to all recreational athletes.

Prof. Dr. medical Werner Krutsch is a specialist in orthopedics and accident surgery. He is a partner in SportDocsFranken in Nuremberg and works at the University Hospital in Regensburg. Professor Krutsch is also a member of the Medical Commission of the DFB, the AG Medizin of the DFL, club doctor 1. FC Nürnberg and founder of the “Kreuzliganregister im Deutschen Sport”.

The GOTS is the largest association of sports orthopedists in Europe. It is a guarantee for seriousness, competence, experience as well as advice and quality in the care of sports injuries.