The effects of exercise on symptoms of depression are so positive that sport should be proposed as a first choice therapeutic option.



We all know that physical activity restores an immediate feeling of well-being: but it is a very long step from here to considering sport a “cure” for serious mood disorders such as major depression. Yet this is precisely the proposal that comes from the most important study ever attempted on the effects of physical exercise on depressive symptoms. Based on the work, published on the British Journal of Sports Medicinethe benefits of a body in motion on a brain affected by depression are such that sport should be offered as a treatment of choice for these patients.

If the sport prescribes it by the doctor. Today, exercise is considered an excellent addition to more standard approaches such as psychotherapy and antidepressant treatments. However, according to the new work, the guidelines would need to be updated so that motor activity figures as a therapeutic option in itselfas supported by solid scientific evidence on its effectiveness. Scientists at the University of Potsdam in Germany reviewed 41 studies that followed 2,264 patients with depression to understand how exercise affected their symptoms.

Suitable for whom? And for how long? The positive effects of physical exercise on depressive symptoms have been defined by the authors as “marked and significant”, in some cases even better than those obtained with more traditional therapies, so as to encourage future research to verify whether sport can be an effective solution also for long-term treatments and whether it is contraindicated for certain groups of patients. For now, an important distinction is that the studies included in the review only considered patients motivated to train and patients for whom physical exercise did not pose risks to general health. Therefore an audience that in fact excludes a good portion of patients suffering from depressive disorders.