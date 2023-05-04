Is pizza bad? Can anyone on a diet eat it?

Is pizza bad? Nutritionist Pietro Senette answers this question.

«Is pizza really harmful to our health? Is it true that people on a diet should avoid eating it? These are questions that my patients ask me at least once a day. It is therefore appropriate to declare it immediately and reassure readers: eating a healthy and tasty pizza is a good habit as long as you respect the right frequency. The healthiest are those prepared with quality flour, tomato and fiordilatte mozzarella, leavened with sourdough. On the other hand, it is better to avoid frozen ones: in fact, unlike fresh ones which are prepared with the right leavening time and with fresh products, they can contain unhealthy preservatives and additives. Many of these contribute to an increase in calories and fat in food, which can lead to weight gain and disorders such as allergies, intolerances and adverse reactions or even development problems in the case of children and teenagers».

«Normally, for those in good health it is possible to consume a pizza every other week while if you are following a slimming diet, it is preferable to consume the “stuzzicante” once a month for the joy of most, given that, after the rice , pizza is the most eaten food in the world».

Nutritionist and researcher

