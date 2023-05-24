Is pork red or white? What you never knew

Meat is certainly among the most consumed foods in the world, but many people still don’t know the differences between red meat and white meat.

Everyone knows that the various foods we consume every day and bring to the table are possible divide into various categories based on specific criteria. In general, the criteria of the so-called “food pyramid” are used, capable of indicating how often we must eat certain foods to stay healthy. When we talk about meat we really mean everything: pork, chicken, beef, turkey, lamb and more. Each of them, however, can be divided into two subcategories: Red meat e White meat.

This color distinction is not made only for aesthetic taste, but with a very important underlying criterion: oEach type of meat has its own nutritional properties that indicate how often to eat them. For example we all know that in the category of white meat belong the polloil turkey and all meat from poultry. While as regards meats such as beef we know that they are categorized as “red”. On the pork meat, however, what do we know? Let’s find out together, but we anticipate: many are wrong.

What is the difference between red meat and white meat?

The difference between red meat and white meat is mainly based on two factors: the color, in fact, and the amount of myoglobin, that is the protein that provides the classic blood-red color to meat. The two factors often coincide and therefore if a type of meat has a high quantity of myoglobin then consequently it will also be of bright red color when raw.

Furthermore, red meats once cooked they become very dark while the white ones remain clear even after cooking.

In general white meat belongs to all of those farmyard animalssuch as chickens and turkeys. Gslaughter animals, instead, they belong to the category of red meats. Classifying pork at this point is really difficult: pigs are slaughter animalsbut at the same time when we buy and cook the pork remains light and does not become dark like that of beef.

On a nutritional level we know that the pork meat, as well as that of beef, has a high amount of myoglobin. For this reason it is classified by nutritionists and industry experts as Red meat. On a purely gastronomic level, however, there is a bit of confusion. Often, in fact, it is classified within the White meat due to the fact that its color remains clear both before and after cooking.

For this reason it has been chosen, at a universal level, to come down to a sort of compromise: a third intermediate category has been created between red meat and white meat which is that of “pink flesh” to which the pig belongs. Despite these distinctions, however, it must be specified that pork is much closer to beef in terms of nutritional values ​​than to chickens and turkeys.