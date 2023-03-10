An important goal of vaccination against Covid-19 is to protect vulnerable groups from severe disease and death. The elderly are one such vulnerable group. The RKI writes in its Monthly report from 1.12.2022: “Even in the omicron wave, the risk of hospitalization or a severe course can be significantly reduced with the booster vaccination.”

If you look at the Data on vaccine effectiveness over time on, you might be a bit irritated:

The x-axis shows 4-week periods for which the RKI calculated the vaccination effectiveness. Accordingly, the vaccination effectiveness has also decreased significantly with the booster vaccination since the end of 2021. So does vaccination protection decrease over time? With Radio Eriwan one could answer: In principle yes, but.

On the one hand, studies show, see our living textbook “Understanding Corona”that the protection against severe disease and death actually decreases over time and that the vaccination against the Immunescape variant Omikron works less well.

On the other hand, the course of the curve is probably somewhat misleading. For the ongoing monitoring of the vaccination process, the RKI calculates the vaccination effectiveness according to the Farrington Method. This method does not work like a randomized clinical trial to determine vaccine efficacy, but rather approaches the matter with routine data on vaccination breakthroughs and coverage to compare vaccinated and unvaccinated.

There are a number of problems associated with the Farrington method, some of which Farrington himself pointed out. I don’t understand some of it either, but there is one important point to consider: in the meantime, we have almost all people in Germany have antibodies, ie they are vaccinated or recovered. The difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated is therefore only one between two partially immune groups, or to put it another way: The vaccination effectiveness according to Farrington now indicates an additional benefit of the vaccination compared to the spread of the disease rather than the vaccination effectiveness in the true sense of the word.