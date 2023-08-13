is reinstated in the first team!

The editorial staff Sunday 13 August 2023, 11:29

PARIS – New twist in the case related to Kylian Mbappeprotagonist of this summer. After renewal refused e the exclusion from the first championship, there was a sensational turnaround of the Psg. Indeed, the French striker he was reinstated in the first team and returned to training with his teammates.

Mbappé reinstated in the first team: the press release

On the issue, the Parisian club has released a official statement: “After the very constructive and positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappé before the match against Lorient, the player was reinstated this morning in the first team squad”. The forward lived from the grandstand the first match of Ligue 1 at the Parco dei Principi, with PSG di Luis Enrique which stopped on 0-0 against Lorient.

Mbappé, new meeting with Al-Khelaifi

According to reports in the French press, Mbappé is no longer an ‘undesirable’ after positive discussions between the company and its entourage. The attacker is therefore united in the training group led by Luis Enrique. Not only: Nasser Al-Khelaifipresident of PSG, will go to the training center for meet Mbappé again and discuss with him. The presence of him at the stadium from the stand was therefore a signal that something had changed in the complicated relationship the company, which has been going on for over a month.

Mbappé returns to the group, goodbye Neymar

Mbappè hadn’t trained with the first team since he announced the intention not to renew his contract with the Parisian club expiring in 2024, and had participated only to one of the five friendlies disputed by the Parisians, also skipping the tour in Japan. However, the situation does not change Neymar: it seems almost certainly goodbye.