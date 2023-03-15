Home Health Is salsa bad for people with high blood pressure? Here’s what the expert says
Health

by admin
There is certainly a close correlation between diet and hypertension. In fact, many studies have shown that a correct diet can help lower blood pressure, especially if you consume a lot of fruit and vegetables, thus limiting fat, alcohol and above all salt.

High blood pressure must definitely be kept under control, to prevent damage such as heart attacks, strokes, aneurysms and kidney failure. In addition to nutrition, it is also advisable to do a lot of physical exercise, just a 30-minute walk a day is enough to keep blood pressure under control. So let’s go and see some useful tips to try not to raise your blood pressure too much.

The first thing to avoid are frozen ready meals, which often contain a lot of salt, in fact it can even reach 1800 mg per serving. To avoid buying them, especially when you don’t have time to cook every day, you can prepare them yourself, then freeze and thaw them when needed.

Care must also be taken with cold cuts and preserved meats, given that in this case too they can contain a lot of sodium. Also be careful with canned meat, tuna or mackerel in oil, but also various cured meats such as salami and raw ham.

To flavor a dish more, salt can be replaced with aromatic areas, so as to still have a good but healthier cry. For example, rosemary, parsley, marjoram, horseradish, thyme, paprika, chives, garlic or onions can be used.

Sauces such as ketchup, soy sauce, mustard and mayonnaise should be avoided. Above all, soy sauce should be avoided as it can contribute to raising blood pressure. This is because it contains a lot of sodium. In any case, they can still be prepared at home, so as to control the amount of salt added to them.

Finally, you can eat dark chocolate and bananas. In fact, chocolate contains a lot of cocoa and is therefore rich in flavonoidswhich help keep blood vessels dilated and lower blood pressure.

Bananas, on the other hand, contain a lot of potassium which helps keep the cardiovascular system healthy by helping to counteract hypertension.

