Have you ever wondered if it’s possible to sneeze with your eyes open and especially if it’s dangerous? Let’s find out right now.

When we make one sneeze automatically we feel like closing our eyes. It is an unconditioned reflex of our body that in most cases we cannot control. But have you ever wondered if it is somehow possible sneeze with eyes open? According to experts, sometimes it can happen.

If you are wondering if this phenomenon is in fact dangerous for the health of the body, continue reading our article immediately and find out everything there is to know about it. In practice, there is a popular belief that sneezing with eyes open eyeballs may explode.

Are we really sure this is the case? The answer is truly amazing. Therefore, if you want to avoid taking unnecessary risks, you would do well to know this. When you find out what we are about to tell you, you won’t be able to believe it because it’s really crazy!

Is sneezing with your eyes open dangerous? The answer is surprising

As we told you from the beginning of our article, when we make one sneeze we automatically close our eyes due to an unconditioned reflection of our body. However, within the medical literature, there are examples where it can happen sneeze with eyes open.

What, however, is not proven is that this phenomenon is dangerous. Although, in fact, there are some urban legends according to which sneezing with eyes open could explode the eyeballs, there would be no evidence to support this thesis. In fact, the air spaces in the nose and throat are not connected to the eyes, so there is no way to create enough pressure to push the bulbs out of their sockets.

In fact, however, if this rumor has spread it is because there appears to be a story published on April 30, 1882 in the New York Times in which it was said that a woman on a streetcar “was seized by a sudden attack of sneezing which made her eyeballs pop out.” It’s unlikely that this actually occurred, but it may have been a pop of color used to describe a hilarious scene.

However, in 2015 a 32-year-old woman suffered a fracture below her eyeball after blowing her body in a particularly violent way. In fact, as experts explain, blowing your nose can cause strong intranasal pressure that can lead to an orbital fracture. It is, however, almost impossible that even this phenomenon can cause the eyes to come out of their sockets. In short, at least in this case we can rest assured!

