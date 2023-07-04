Is starting work early in the morning bad for the body? The new study is alarming

Do you also usually wake up early in the morning to work? You may not know it, but a study on it has reported alarming results.

Does the morning really have gold in its mouth? This is the question that many people ask themselves throughout their lives. Only now, however, comes the definitive answer. A very recent study has clarified how things actually are.

For many the bell rings early, it already starts at school and it continues for the whole life with variable entrance times, which in any case are on average between eight and nine. However, waking up early and fulfilling all the established tasks is really good for your health or not?

Starting work early in the morning hurts: studying

The recent study published by the University of Oxford has not only highlighted that working early in the morning is dangerous but he also highlighted a number of practices common to most of the population that are absolutely to be avoided. It’s about harmful practices that affect health long-term, which can lead to the onset of early illnesses that go beyond stress and anxiety.

What are the consequences if you wake up early to work

According to the data, not only that stress increases and therefore productivity decreases progressively but there would be unexpected implications. In fact, workers under 55 should not start work before 10 in the morning to avoid increasing body weight, reducing of the immune defences, memory loss and even lapses in attention. Working early in the morning, in fact, deficits are also obtained in the long term, especially for the heart and liver which are unable to sustain these rhythms.

Changing the biological clock and forcing him to do something that isn’t optimal, is a real damage to the metabolism. According to the study, changing one’s habits should be applied starting from school. Therefore, even those students and university students who sometimes have to start their courses very early and, also considering travel times, start their morning routine just as early, should change their habits. The general objective of the research was highlight the quality of life, which has changed and is getting worse and worse. A difficult situation to manage because obviously employees don’t always have a way to regulate their hours differently but everything that is possible should be done to ensure a better lifestyle aimed at health.

