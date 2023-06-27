Is stress contagious? What happens to the body when you hang out with stressed people

Experiencing a stressful situation is frequent, especially in today’s society. Sometimes, however, one can wonder if this could be contagious and prove it if he were to have people who are in this situation close to him.



It has certainly happened to everyone, and probably even several times in the course of life, to be particularly stressed. Especially when you are experiencing a difficult situation in terms of work or love, it is more than normal to feel a feeling of anxiety and mental exhaustion. After all, today’s society subjects us to constant pressure and leads us to never be satisfied with what happens.

In severe cases, especially if you have been dealing with problems for some time, stress can also generate physical symptoms that should never be underestimated. This is the case of headaches, rapid heartbeat, sweating hands, stomach pain and nausea, tiredness, tense neck and shoulders, back pain, dizziness, loss of appetite and lack of sexual stimulation.

Can being with someone experiencing a stressful phase be contagious? A doubt common to many

Finding someone who hasn’t experienced at least a short period of stress is practically impossible, even if many prefer not to admit it because they consider it a sign of weakness. Actually, yesi is dealing with a situation that can be natural, especially when you have to face an unexpected problem and that you only have to worry about if it lasts too long.

Anyone who at least officially claims to be calm can only be curious to know if stress can be contagious. After all, being close to and supporting those who are suffering may not be easy because there is a fear of not being able to find the right words to give them courage.

At least apparently it was thought that this could only be a cliché, but it is not. Frequently dating someone who is sad and disheartenedespecially if it’s someone we love, can lead to sharing this state of mind and to perceive it as one’s own. This happens for a reason that is easily understandable: affection leads us to feel sorry for his situation and to be personally involved in it.

Being infected by the stress phase that another person is experiencing can therefore be easy, especially if you have a strong sensitivity. This is precisely why it would be wrong for a doctor to say to his patient the phrase “Try to stay away from stressful situations”, knowing that it can be easy to say but not to implement. Some situations, but also some people, which concern our working but also sentimental spheres, cannot in fact completely disappear from our lives.

Each of us should therefore find some weapons of defense which can be preventative when it understands that stress is about to come. There are those who, for example, give themselves courage by taking three deep breaths, but this can only be useful immediately, not in the medium-long term.

Others, however, have found important benefits through techniques such as massage, music therapy, exercise, aromatherapy, meditation and yoga. All of these can prove useful (everyone can choose the ones they prefer) and can consider them an excellent therapy to avoid taking anxiolytic and antidepressant drugs. So all that remains is try to experience one to understand how one might feel and then evaluate whether it is necessary to think of something different.