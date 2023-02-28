A high-stress lifestyle directly affects health, but with important differences between men and women. Here’s what science says.

If you’ve been feeling stressed and ignored the problem (after all, who isn’t right now?), now is the time to address it. That’s because too if you are basically in good health, tension will ruin it little by little. And it is not a theory like many others: scientific research says so.

Recently a team of researchers has identified a link between high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, brain shrinkage and memory impairment in healthy middle-aged adults. And with a well-marked gender difference.

That deadly enemy of health called stress

The latest research on the subject highlights an important point. While it’s true that stress affects your entire body, ground zero is your brain. Aside from the effects of cortisol, i personal problems, financial worries and other thoughts directly impact our gray matter.

Certain characteristics of the brain that have helped us evolve and progress for thousands of years now make us especially susceptible to negative emotions and mental fatigue, both of which increase stress levels, explains Amit Sood, professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic. . “The speed of life today is the main stressor: it is much faster than our brain’s ability to adapt”. This means that we often find ourselves with too little time and insufficient resources to face what life throws at us every day, which adds to a sense of loss of control over our existing. This perception of helplessness has proved to be a huge source of stress.

All this makes us less happy, e the more unhappy we are, the more our attention wanders and our thoughts accumulate. It’s like having a huge set of files open on your computer, notes Sood, only they’re in our brains, distracting us and demanding attention. Our addiction to technology, a source of constant distraction, adds to our inability to concentrate. Fatigue and fear – and raise your hand if you don’t have one – do the rest.

But the real news is that the phenomenon is much more accentuated in the female population than in the male one. In an annual survey by the American Psychological Association, women repeatedly exhibited higher levels of stress than men and sometimes even more stress-related physical and emotional symptoms, including headaches, stomach pain, fatigue, irritability, and sadness. .

Additionally, middle-aged women have been found to experience more stressful events than men and women of any other age, according to an ongoing study by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Institute on Aging. Stress overload can even lead to chronic disease: Long-term pressures at home and work plus stress from traumatic events nearly double the risk of type 2 diabetes in older women, according to a recent study from the University of California, San Francisco. Women are also more prone to stress-induced mental health problems such as depression and anxiety disorders.

The reason? A triple whammy makes women especially vulnerable to tension and pressure, says Sood again. First, women’s brains make them more sensitive than men to stressors and a perceived lack of control. The areas of the brain that help them control emotions and memories are very active, keeping wounds and injuries alive. Ruminating on the latter without being able to let them go strengthens the brain circuits of those negative emotions that also increase stress.

Furthermore, the multiple needs related to parenting and responsibility for the well-being of the family mean that women’s attention tends to be more widespread. AND a fuzzy brain, as noted earlier, is another source of stress. A mother’s protective radar is also always on for her children, which makes them perceive a threat more quickly than fathers. Above all, women tend to get caught up in processing their stress, replaying it over and over in their minds, notes Rajita Sinha, director of the Yale Interdisciplinary Stress Center. Acknowledging this is the first step towards managing the problem.

