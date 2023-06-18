Home » Is sucralose carcinogenic? What is it and the study on the risk of cancer
This sweetener, which is 600 times sweeter than table sugar, can be very dangerous to your health according to science. Here’s what to know

Sucralose is a artificial sweeteneroften used for food and drink, and is 600 times sweeter than table sugar. This sweetener has long been at the center of a scientific dispute regarding its impact on health: according to a recent study by North Carolina State University it can damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer. After all, just recently theWorld Health Organization recommended not using sugar substitutes to try to lose weight, as there is little evidence of long-term benefits.

The sucralose study

Researchers have found that sucralose it can damage the intestinal walls and increase the risk of cancer. Additionally, this damage to the gut is also associated with chronic bowel disease (IBD) and can increase the risks of liver disease. As stated in the note published by the authors accompanying the study, the findings raise health and safety concerns regarding the continued presence of sucralose in the food supply.

The researchers started from previous studies, which showed that some intestinal bacteria could transform sucralose into a molecule called sucralose-6-acetate. In this new study, the authors exposed human blood cells to sucralose-6-acetate and found that this molecule damaged DNA. This can potentially increase the risks of cancer and other health problems. In another test, the researchers exposed human intestinal tissue to this molecule, finding that it increased the level of activation of genes associated with inflammation, oxidative stress and cancer.

