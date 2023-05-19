Is tap or bottled water better? The expert reveals the (unexpected) answer

Is tap or bottled water better? Expert opinion reveals the surprising answer to you.

Water is one of the vital substances for our body and ensuring adequate hydration is essential for our well-being. QHowever, when it comes to choosing between tap and bottled water, we are often faced with a dilemma. what is the best choice? The expert Dario Bressanini, chemist and science communicator, reveals an unexpected answer to this question, which has aroused interest and curiosity.

According to the interview released by Bressanini on Capital.it, the differences between tap and bottled water go beyond just where they come from. While many might think that bottled water is automatically better, Bressanini highlights some important things to consider.

Comparison of tap water and bottled water

The tap water, supplied from the public water network, is subjected to rigorous quality controls and meets the high standards established by current regulations. This means it is subject to a series of analyzes and tests which guarantee its potability and safety for human consumption. Furthermore, tap water is also more environmentally sustainable, as it reduces the production of plastic from bottles.

On the other hand, bottled water can come from different sources and its characteristics can vary greatly. Although many bottling companies follow strict quality standards, this it doesn’t necessarily mean that bottled water is superior to tap water. In some cases, bottled water may even come from the public water supply itself, undergoing a filtration and bottling process. Importantly, bottled water can be a convenient choice for situations where access to tap water isn’t possible, such as while traveling or enjoying outdoor activities. However, it is essential to pay attention to the origin of the bottled water and choose quality products, carefully reading the labels.

The unexpected answer that emerges from this analysis is that, in most cases, tap water is a safe and reliable choice. While there are exceptions and situations where bottled water may be preferable, the quality and safety of tap water are usually ensured by controls and by current regulations. So when it comes to choosing between tap and bottled water, you might be surprised by the expert’s response. In many cases, opting for tap water can be a healthy choice, sustainable and economical. Always remember to pay attention to the origin of your bottled water and make informed choices that meet your specific needs.