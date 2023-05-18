is the first time in Italy

The news of non-heart transplant in Padua he was very impressed, with many articles. We need to make some clarifications: the first is that it has already been done in other countries. The second is that it is an important new step, but it needs more to solve the problem of the shortage of organs for transplantation.

Stopped heart transplant: what changes now?

«The real turning point will be when we have an artificial heart available on the shelf in the operating room. Then we will no longer be forced to wait for the death of a donor to give a solution to those waiting for a transplant”. The professor Gino Gerosa, a full professor at the University of Padua, is already looking forward after last May 11th he successfully transplanted a heart that had been stopped for twenty minutes on a 45-year-old patient. The Venetian city confirms itself as an excellence of Italian healthcare. The intervention was carried out by the Hospital – University of Padua. Almost thirty-eight years ago, it was November 14, 1985, the first heart transplant in Italy was completed in the Paduan hospital.

The difference between the Italian law and that of other countries

Some newspapers had talked about a world premiere, but Gerosa explained that it was there first time in Italy that a donor transplant with a stopped heart is performed. A new step forward, but not a world first. «In the Anglo-Saxon world, for example, the law provides that the transplant is authorized after five minutes. Italian law provides for twenty. We had to develop pharmacological strategies to use a stopped heart for twenty minutes».

Stopped heart transplant: May help 30% more patients

When is a person declared dead and therefore explantable? «There are no different types of death – explains Gerosa. There is only one death and it coincides with the total and irreversible cessation of all brain functions. This new condition gives hope to all those patients, about 800 a year, of having a new heart. It could reduce waiting lists by 30%, but certainly only with the arrival of the artificial heart can there be real change”.

Artificial heart and heart of genetically modified pigs

How long will we have to wait to have the artificial heart available for transplant? «It depends a lot on the response of the politicians. We need to invest a few million euros to make this possibility possible. A lot of work is also being done on the use of the genetically modified pig heart to limit a rejection reaction. An operation in this direction has already been carried out in the United States. Decellularized pig hearts can also be used: in practice, the scaffold remains and is repopulated with pluripotent stem cells obtained from the recipient and thus immunosuppressive therapy is not needed”.

