Is the flu vaccine recommended for young people who participate in competitive sports?

My son is 13 years old and plays football at a competitive level. Could the flu vaccination be useful to avoid feeling ill for a long time?

in the case of a teenager who plays sports at a competitive level I highly recommend the flu vaccination. In this way, in fact, the infection can be prevented or at least its severity can be contained. On average, the flu causes 6-7 days of exhaustion and muscle pain, a few days of fever, headache, cold. Vaccination allows you to avoid having a serious illness and therefore be able to resume everyday activities more quickly, including sport.

For kids who do competitive sports it is important to maintain good physical condition and train consistently. In this sense, vaccination is a fundamental measure. Obviously not only for sport but also for study and all other activities.

Antonio Davino is National President of the Italian Federation of Pediatricians (FIMP).

