Health and wellness

The infectious diseases that worry the world, from Covid to Marburg

Hepatitis, cholera, ebola: there are several viruses that the World Health Organization constantly monitors, due to their aggressive range towards humans. Here are the latest cases recorded by international health authorities

Unknown hepatitis, cholera, ebolabut also the virus Zika and the Dengue: as the WHO denounces, there are many health emergencies present in the world right now, often not known as Covid o monkeypox

MONKEY POUCH – The latter has just been declared an international health emergency by the WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who reported how at the moment they count over 16,000 cases in 75 countries. At the moment I am in Italy 407 cases registered. The main symptoms are fever, higher at 38°C, fatigue, blistering and swollen lymph nodes