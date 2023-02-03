If the green pass is no longer in effect, why do I find it in my health file? I have to download it anyway?

Registration of vaccination is a very useful act for keeping the vaccination register updated and for monitoring the progress of the vaccination campaign. If, on the other hand, we refer to the fact that the individual citizen downloads a vaccination certificate, then, except for a few specific cases – for example, proof of the certifications are still required when traveling to some countries or for entering private health facilities , sometimes – this is essentially superfluous.

* Alessandro Rossi is Head of the Bureau of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG)