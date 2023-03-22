Home Health Is the ketogenic diet recommended for those suffering from epilepsy? Pros and cons of the low-carb diet
Health

Is the ketogenic diet recommended for those suffering from epilepsy? Pros and cons of the low-carb diet

by admin
Is the ketogenic diet recommended for those suffering from epilepsy? Pros and cons of the low-carb diet

The ketogenic diet (keto diet) a food scheme based on the reduction of carbohydrates that pushes the body to produce ketonesresult of the metabolic breakdown of fats in the liver, to be used as energy. Since we descend from our ancestors who survived famines, we have very efficient defense systems, including ketogenesis – he explains Stefano Erzegovesinutritionist and psychiatrist, scientific communicator in the field of preventive nutrition and eating disorders (as well as author of the thematic forum of Health Courier) —, but this does not mean that it is advisable to forcefully stimulate them for long periods. The prerogative of the ketogenic diet is the high consumption of animal proteins, but if everyone in the world followed it we would face a certain extinction due to environmental consumption: a diet cannot be good for humans and toxic for the environment.

22 March 2023 | 06:49

(©) breaking latest news

See also  Benefits of nutrition and exercise, experts compared in Palermo

You may also like

Don’t cook broccoli like this, you’ve always got...

Still or sparkling water? Bubbles make you digest...

War Ukraine Russia, today’s news. Moscow-London tension over...

Treating Mosquito Bites: 5 Products for Fast Relief

friends and allies, but one counts more and...

Naples, ribbon cutting in the gym with Recano,...

How can you cheaply clean a bike? Cleaning...

Why do you snore? The risk of experiencing...

No feeling of satiety: what happens in the...

magnitude 6.5, at least 13 dead

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy