Is the remedy forbidden or not?

As a non-toxic, all-natural cleaner, washing soda is good for the planet. Its use dates back at least to the Napoleonic era! It’s the quick, risk-free solution to a wide range of cleaning tasks around the home. But washing soda, also known as soda ash and sodium carbonate, can also be used in the garden. It is widely believed that using soda to kill weeds is an effective and environmentally friendly way to get rid of weeds quickly. Find out below if washing soda is banned and if it really works. As a bonus tip, we will tell you how to remove green growth with the soda!

What exactly is washing soda?

In the late 18th century, an ingenious French scientist named Nicholas Leblanc developed sodium carbonate. However, soda actually occurs in nature. The Egyptians, for example, mummified corpses with a naturally occurring chemical containing high levels of washing soda. Soda breaks down quickly and is completely risk-free when used correctly.

Is washing soda against weeds banned?

Only plant protection products and herbicides that are approved in accordance with Section 3 of the Plant Protection Act may be used to control weeds. In addition, they must not be used on sealed surfaces such as sidewalks. For these areas there is only one option – you should remove the weeds mechanically. In other words: weed control with home remedies such as salt, soda or baking powder is not explicitly forbidden, but it is also not allowed. Anyone who wants to use these remedies in the garden is in a gray area from a legal point of view. The judges could conclude that you used an illegal herbicide, even though no law specifically prohibits the use of washing soda. If you don’t want to take any risks, there are safer methods of weed control.

Washing soda against weeds – DIY solution

Note that while the solution is effective against weeds, it can damage other plants and change the pH of the soil. Soil pH can be brought back to normal with a good rainfall or generous watering. Be careful when applying the mixture to nearby flower beds or grassy areas.

Below is a recipe for homemade weed killer. Efficacy depends on the weed’s resistance to damage. In order to get the herbicide to the roots as quickly as possible, it may be necessary to cut the plant back to the bare stems. The natural remedy should not be manufactured in large quantities and stored for later use. Compared to the cost of professional weed killers, this method is far cheaper and won’t harm your soil. Even if you have dogs or children, this method is a better choice.

The dish soap in the recipe will ensure the weed killer stays in place. Apply the remedy on a sunny, warm day so that the soda can fully absorb the sun’s energy and achieve the desired effect. After a few days without treatment, the weeds will turn brown.

What you need:

1 kg washing soda

120 ml dishwashing liquid

3 liters of hot water

Mix all the ingredients well and then spray the weeds. If it rained shortly afterwards, it is best to spray the weeds again.

Can you remove green growth with washing soda?

Green film can be removed with washing soda. This easy and cheap at-home treatment involves mixing baking soda, cornstarch, and water to clean the surface. As mentioned earlier, the soda increases the pH of the soil – so be careful when spraying it near flower beds or lawns.

Make your own natural remedies

cornstarch and washing soda

Chances are you already have the ingredients for an eco-friendly and effective moss and algae remover at hand. It is so easy to make the remedy yourself:

3-4 teaspoons of cornstarch in lukewarm water

5 liters of water

100 g washing soda

Bring a pot with 5 liters of water to a boil. Add the soda and finally add the dissolved cornstarch. Stir the mixture until it reaches a paste-like consistency. The still warm mixture is applied thickly to the green covering, for example to the patio tiles, with brushes. The mixture should act for 4-5 hours. After that you can clean your patio with the scrubbing brush and water.

Soda is ideal for removing green growth from terraces. Add a few things and it becomes a natural skin care product that you can make at home for very little money and effort.

What you need:

100 ml liquid soap

5 liters of boiling water

200 g washing soda

60 ml glycerin

Everything is mixed in a sufficiently large container. You should wear rubber gloves when handling the solution, even if none of the ingredients bothers you. Once the product is ready, spread it over the green covering. Leave the cleaner on for about 20 minutes for best results. Then scrub the surface thoroughly and rinse with clean water.