The baby swam in a river on August 8th. The dangerous organism causes fatal meningitis in very rare cases. It is important not to inhale warm fresh water in some areas

Rare but fatal cases

CNN reported it on its website. The child, whose age was not disclosed, died this week in Douglas County, but contact with the body dates back to August 8. Symptoms started 5 days later and the child was hospitalized within 48 hours of onset. Naegleria fowleri is a commonly found amoeba in the warm freshwater lakes, rivers, canals and ponds of the United States. A precedent from the summer of July 12 in Iowa (we wrote about it WHO

). Free-living single-celled microscopic amoeba can cause a rare, life-threatening brain infection called

primary amoebic meningoencephalitis. The disease progresses rapidly and usually causes death between one and 18 days after the onset of symptoms, which include fever, headache, nausea or vomiting, which progresses to stiff neck, loss of balance, hallucinations and seizures. The vehicle is the water that reaches the brain. It is a’very rare infection (In the US there have been 154 reported cases in the last 60 years, most frequently identified in the southern states, but more recently also in the north. Around 430 worldwide), but almost always fatal.