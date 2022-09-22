Should the peel of tomatoes be removed or not? When it comes to one’s health superficiality is not permissible, let’s clarify the matter.

We are about to reveal the doctors’ opinion on a question that many consumers ask themselves, can the peel of tomatoes be eaten?

On the tables of Italians it is difficult for them to be missing the cherry tomatoes. As a condiment for pasta, as a side dish, on pizza, in the Mediterranean diet it is the vegetable par excellence that enriches many dishes. Cooked or raw, the moisturizing power is recognized by nutritionists and consumers. They contain vitamins B and D but also many mineral salts such as zinc, iron and phosphorus. A common voice, therefore, about the goodness of tomatoes but on one question the opinion of the Italians is conflicting. The peel must be removed or not? The majority of people rinse the vegetable under running water and uses it. Others, however, remove the peel for a hygienic problem. Who is right?

Should the peel of tomatoes be removed? What the doctors say

General guidelines on fruits and vegetables recommend remove the peel to be sure not to ingest herbicides, pesticides and additives. Furthermore, the products must be washed carefully using not only water but also bicarbonate or vinegar. It is advisable, then, to prefer the cooking vegetables so as not to run into health problems.

According to international scientific studies as many as 12 vegetables have the peel that absorbs and retains a greater number of pesticides. Among these, unfortunately, there is the tomato. But do not despair, with a thorough washing the matter is resolved in a few minutes. Just immerse them in a solution of water (a cup), bicarbonate (two spoonfuls) e lemon juice (a spoon) to eliminate any residue harmful to the body.

The opinion is unanimous: peel yes!

Proceeding with a thorough washing, the doctors agree not to remove the peel from the tomatoes. The researchers of the Nutrition Foundation of Italy underline, in fact, how the peel contains lycopenes that is, molecules with capabilities anti-inflammatory and antioxidants. Also, lycopenes present in the blood reduce from 12 to 16% the risk of onset of the prostate cancer. Why throw away such a precious ally for health?

Let’s add, therefore, tomatoes – including the peel – among the products that limit the risk of cancer and which represent a preventive tool to keep your body healthy and strong.