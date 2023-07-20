Home » Is the yellow fever vaccine not recommended for people being treated for breast cancer?
Is the yellow fever vaccine not recommended for people being treated for breast cancer?

I’m taking anastrozole for breast cancer that was operated on 5 years ago and last October I had a kidney cancer removed. Can I get the yellow fever vaccination or is it not recommended?

Therapy with anastrozole, as well as with other anti-hormonal drugs used for breast cancer, does not generally contraindicate vaccination. In fact, most vaccines aim to stimulate our immune system to react against the infectious agent for which the vaccination is carried out, and anti-hormonal therapy does not interfere with this mechanism, having as its main objective the suppression of estrogen production or activity. And this action on estrogen does not interfere with the immune mechanisms triggered by vaccinations.

* Lucia Del Mastro is Full Professor and Director of the Medical Oncology Clinic of the Policlinico San Martino IRCCS Hospital, University of Genoa.

