He is only 19 years old and is the youngest person in the world to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, according to what is known in the scientific literature. You write the Journal of Alzheimer’s disease which publishes a report by a group of Chinese scientists who have described in detail the clinical case also reported by the local press.

Early-onset Alzheimer’s disease is theA rare form of dementia that affects people under the age of 65. Represents since 5 to 10 percent of all cases of Alzheimer’s disease. Nearly all patients with Alzheimer’s under the age of 30 present genetic mutations (PS1, PS2, APP) that predispose to the disease. However, the adolescent did not have any of the genetic mutations identified so far linked to dementia and this makes the case unique because it would have been a very rare sporadic occurrence.

The young man began to have difficulty concentrating at age 17during his high school studies. The situation worsened the following year when the student began to suffer from memory loss short-term: he could not remember what had happened the previous day or where he had put some of his belongings. Simultaneously she started having difficulty reading and to have slow reactions. His memory gradually diminished: he often lost his things, didn't remember whether or not he ate or not, couldn't finish his homework. Eventually the student had to drop out of high school.

The doctors who followed him, scientists from the National Clinical Research Center for Geriatric Diseases in Beijing, subjected the young man to a standardized test approved by the World Health Organization to evaluate his memory capacity, which have been impaired. The young patient then underwent more in-depth examinations: magnetic resonance imaging showed bilateral hippocampal atrophy and bilateral temporal lobe hypometabolism, both typical signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Examination of the patient’s cerebrospinal fluid revealed an increased concentration din protein costsbiomarker of neurodegenerative diseases.

“All the data reported go in the direction of a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s although when there is an early onset there is generally a very clear genetic basis which in this case does not exist” he comments Alessandro Padovani, director of the Neurology Clinic at the University of Brescia. «Juvenile-onset cases, between 28-32 years of age are known, and they are all linked to genetic mutations. However, such early cases have never been described, mostly unrelated to family histories or genetic mutations. The story of this boy is striking because there are already clear signs of the disease in an unexpectedly early age».

No beta amyloid plaques were identified, a characteristic sign of Alzheimer's disease but according to the researchers this would be due to the young age of the patient and to the fact that his metabolism would have prevented the mechanism of accumulation of amyloid plaques. «Pets with amyloid tracings – agrees Padovani – they are positive in most patients with Alzheimer's, but not in all. There are mutations affecting amyloid that are not detected by this test. It is probable that given the young age of the patient there are no senile plaques usually identified in most of the brains of elderly people because those conditions related to aging that predispose to aggregate forms have not yet occurred; but it is also true that amyloid can accumulate in soluble form and give rise to neuropathological effects independently from the plaques».