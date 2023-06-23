Is there a link between the length of the nose and the length of the penis?

There’s a relationship between the length of the nose and the length of the penis? According to new South Korean research, yes. Once again science confirms an old popular saying. The hypothesis is that they are more exposed to high levels of testosterone in the uterus. We know that this hormone plays a role in the formation of both the nose and the genitals.

Lconnection between the length of the nose and that of the penis: the correlation between foot size and circumference of the male genitalia has also been confirmed

Researchers at Ulsan University Hospital in South Korea started with a 2021 Japanese study. This study had found that men with a 4.5cm nose had an average non-erect penis of 10cm. Those that reached 5.5 cm in nose, on the other hand, had an average size of 13.4 cm.

The new study also links foot length to penile girth. The longer the size of the former, the more important the width of the genital organs is. Again, testosterone is responsible. You can read the results in the scientific journal Translational Andrology and Urology.

What have South Korean scientists discovered about relationship between the length of the nose and the length of the penis

Researchers at the South Korean research center analyzed data from 1,160 men with an average age of 30. Experts compared the size of their nose to that of their non-erect penis.

Nose measurement ranged from the corner of the eye to the end of the nostrils. This study also confirms the Japanese one. «The size of the nose is an important indicator for the size of the penis, that of the foot with the circumference». Sungwoo Hong is the first author of the study.

Who are the most gifted men in the world?

Just in the past few days a German research made the ranking of the countries with the most gifted men. The researchers had access to data from nearly 90 countries. In first place is Ecuador, followed by Cameroon, Bolivia, Sudan, Haiti, Senegal, Gambia and Cuba. The first European country in the ranking is the Netherlands, followed by Zambia and then France. Italy occupies the nineteenth position in the world. We are third in the Old Continent. The United States is in 60th place, Great Britain in 68th. Perhaps the fact that most of the countries in the top positions are not polluted is also involved. Second one study smog reduces the size of male sex organs.

