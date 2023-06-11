Is there a link between tinnitus and depression? Here is the truth

There doesn’t seem to be a connection between tinnitus and depression, however scholars have advanced new information about it.

This approach can be useful to those demonstrating particular symptoms who seem disconnected from each other or who do not have a correct classification of what is happening to their body.

Tinnitus is an ear problem, so what does it have to do with depression? However, this evil hides deep pitfalls with repercussions that go far beyond the mind itself.

Tinnitus and depression: there is a link

Tinnitus cannot be classified as a real disease, it is rather a symptom, certainly annoying but not pathological which is generated by very different conditions. It’s a problem with the auditory system, it’s a deficit that affects the auger i.e. the inside. This instrument is used to encode sound waves, it is therefore the “retina” of the ear.

Inside there are 12 million tools which in turn serve to amplify and direct the sound, as if they were microphones. The problem is that they basically operate similar to that of the current, when one of these malfunctions it causes a sort of damage that generates a hum, this is perceived by man at different levels. There are those who feel it more intense, some less, those who just can’t stand it.

Tinnitus therefore results from an ear problem and can be so unbearable as to generate depression. However, few know that it is also the other way around, a sense of malaise, anxiety, depression, they are sometimes responsible for what is perceived as tinnitus by the patient. How is it possible? according to scholars there is a connection because everything is still controlled at a neurological level, therefore the limbic system establishes what and how, where there is an alteration there may also be problems with the ear, so much so that the disorder becomes chronic.

Where there is damage that can certainly be restored the specialist will indicate the best wayHowever, if the question originates from a different factor, it is important to understand it in order to be able to act on what is really a problem, perhaps from the point of view of depression or anxiety which is thus expressed with an apparently unrelated disorder.

In many cases you learn to live with the problem, in other cases after a while it disappears. However, a medical check-up remains essential for adequate therapy and also for all the instrumental analyzes of the case, whether it is a matter relating to the ear or of another type.