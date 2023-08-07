Is there a private prescription – how much does the new fat-away-syringe cost?

Demand is high, as is the waiting time. The hype surrounding Wegovy’s fat-away injection is growing by the day. Many specialists are already confronted with increased demand, while the manufacturer is struggling with supply bottlenecks.

No yo-yo effect, few side effects and one injection per week – without having to go to the doctor every time. It is made possible by the active ingredient semaglutid, which curbs appetite and thus contributes to weight loss.

For many people, the new Wegovy syringe sounds like a small miracle. This is one of the reasons why the hype about the fat-away-injection does not stop. The company Novo Nordisk promises many obese and overweight people to lose weight with the drug and at the same time control their weight.

However, if you want to lose a few extra pounds with the drug for the perfect beach figure, you won’t get it. Rather, specialists only prescribe the Wegovy injection to adults who achieve a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more and thus suffer from obesity.

The BMI is calculated from height and weight. For example, a man who is 1.80 meters tall and weighs 100 kilograms only just exceeds the 30 mark. Specialists could then advise against an injection.

Overweight people with a weight-related concomitant disease such as type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, obstructive sleep apnea or cardiovascular diseases such as high blood pressure are also part of the preparation’s target group. In this case, the family doctor can help.

Don’t underestimate the side effects

In previous studies, subjects reported nausea, diarrhea, constipation and vomiting most frequently.

The manufacturer also mentions possible side effects on its website, such as inflammation of the pancreas, gallstones, a risk of low blood sugar and blurred vision in type 2 diabetics.

The drug is suspected of promoting thyroid and pancreatic cancer, according to the manufacturer. Especially if such types of cancer have already occurred in you or in your family.

Basically: Patients should be well informed in advance about the side effects and the successes.

Medication is only available as a private prescription – what does that mean?

First of all, interested parties must make an appointment with a specialist. Diabetologists, endocrinologists, internists, plastic surgeons and others are eligible. During the first consultation, a questionnaire is filled out in the practice. It deals with previous illnesses, allergies and cancer in the family. In addition, the patients have to stand on the scales and state their height. In this initial consultation, the doctor’s office clarifies whether the preparation is suitable at all.

After the initial consultation, family doctors in particular usually take a blood sample, and some patients also report urine samples that they had to provide. The blood sugar is then measured. Only when all this data is available will the private prescription be issued.

The patient bears the costs. The syringe, called a pen, comes with four doses of semaglutide. It costs just under 340 euros in the pharmacy. These costs are repeated in the following months.

After the first two injections, the doctor invites you into the practice to discuss side effects and other details. The weight is also measured again.

What are the costs for patients?

As a rule, those affected must expect a minimum expenditure of over 300 euros. The longer the drug is taken, the more expensive it becomes. If you take Wegovy for a whole year, you will incur additional costs of at least 3600 euros. “You have to keep taking the drugs forever. If you take them off, the so-called yo-yo effect sets in,” says Dr. Jens Kröger, CEO of the German Diabetes Aid.

According to a study by the New England Journal of Medicine, it takes patients an average of 68 weeks to lose 15 percent of their weight. That is 17 months and corresponds to costs of 5780 euros. However, prices could fall in the coming months and years.

Experts expect that the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro in particular will also be approved for use against obesity. According to current knowledge, the preparation is significantly more effective and efficient than Wegovy in obesity therapy.

Is it enough to take the drug?

No.

In principle, medical practices recommend a nutrition plan and more sport in the first consultation. In the combination of weight loss injection, nutrition and sport, the best results can obviously be achieved.

However, the question arises as to whether a change in diet and exercise are not entirely sufficient to achieve the desired weight.

In-depth questions & answers on the topic:

What is the mechanism of action of Semaglutide (Wegovy and Ozempic)?

Evidence-focused nutritionist, publicist, speaker and author

Why is Semaglutide suddenly being hailed as a weight loss shot pill?

Similar to Viagra, which was originally developed as a heart drug, semaglutide’s “weight loss” side effect is more appealing than its main effect, which is glycemic control. In studies, obese people lost about 15% of their body weight in one year, and a third lost more than 20%.

What are the side effects of Semaglutide?

The most common side effects are nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, bloating and loss of appetite. Higher doses of Wegovy could lead to more severe side effects. Another side effect is the “Ozempic face”, a sagging, sagging facial structure due to rapid breakdown of fatty tissue in the face.

What are the advantages of semaglutide in the treatment of type 2 diabetes?

Semaglutide enables better, more appropriate insulin release, making it an important tool in diabetes management, particularly for patients in whom metformin is ineffective or intolerable.

