by Claudio Maria Maffei

The impression is that in a growing number of doctors there is something else besides disaffection with public work.

24 FEB –

The data recently published here on QS by the ANAAO on the flight of doctors from specialization schools were published almost simultaneously with a recollection in Salute Internazionale of a book published in 1982 entitled “La Buona Medicina” by Massimo Gaglio. The two interventions reminded me of the expression “anthropological mutation” used by Pier Paolo Pasolini on 10 June 1974 to describe “the bending of society towards the homogenizing world of consumerism”, as reconstructed here. In the case of doctors, the mutation would consist in the risk of an increasing number of doctors joining a profit-oriented medicine governed by the logic of the market. Precisely that medicine that Massimo Gaglio’s book radically questioned.

“La Buona Medicina” was published in the Medicine and Power series of the Feltrinelli publishing house, a series whose story is well told on the Giangioacomo Feltrinelli Foundation website in an intervention dedicated to the figure of Giulio Alfredo Maccacaro who was the curator of that series. The first book was “The Medicine of Capital” by Jean-Claude Polack, published in 1972 and introduced by a famous Letter to the President of the Medical Association of Milan and Province by Maccacaro himself. The writer studied Medicine and graduated in those years and the memory of a medicine that wanted to be militant remains alive, just as the memory of a relatively large number of Medicine graduates who went to work in the realities and in those disciplines remains alive. in which that type of medicine could express itself. And therefore, for example, the great appeal of the Schools of Specialization in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, in Occupational Medicine and in Psychiatry and the considerable appeal exercised by Regions such as Emilia-Romagna.

40 years after the publication of “La Buona Medicina” and almost 50 after the publication of the first Volume of the Medicine and Power Series, we are witnessing phenomena diametrically opposed to those just described. These are those that the ANAAO has meritoriously and first highlighted, namely the escape of doctors both from public structures and from specializations with greater public health value (such as those in the emergency area) on one side and from On the other hand, the spread of the plague (because it is a plague) of token doctors, the appeal exercised by the Specializations with the largest free-lance market (dermatology, ophthalmology, plastic surgery and cardiology for example) and the increasingly frequent tendency to work in structures private or in any case in a private regime.

The impression is that in a growing number of doctors there is now something else besides disaffection with public work, a disaffection that Polillo spoke of yesterday here on QS in very acceptable ways. Something that risks having to do with the strong drive to seek profit in healthcare, the danger of which was denounced for the United States by Donald W. Berwick in his recent article on JAMA on January 30, titled “Hello Lucrum: The Existential Threat of Greed in US Health Care). The article has already been mentioned here on QS by Ivan Cavicchi in an interesting post that I won’t allow myself to summarize. The “salve lucrum” (health gain) of the title is written on the floor of a house in Pompeii with white mosaic tiles and is commented as follows in a Facebook post dated May 21 on the Pompeii Archaeological Park page: “So, the owner of the house, Vedio Sirico, of the Vedi family, certainly rich, and perhaps a merchant, instead of addressing the ritual greeting to the guest who entered his domus, here he greets… who? The profit. Certainly wanting to indicate that anything needed to bring money into the house was welcome. And, he does it not in a stilted way but in a humble and scrawny way, aiming to save a few pennies even in writing: the larger mosaic tesserae certainly cost a few more boards…” Berwick comments in his article that that mosaic would look great today in the atrium of many health care facilities, but before this comment he recalls somewhat poisonously that the atrium of the original Pompeii inscription has gone under sixteen feet (almost 5 metres) of volcanic ash.

I don’t know how, but the risk of that anthropological mutation of the title must be opposed in every way. There are already too many halls even here where we begin to glimpse that writing that brought so much harm to poor Vedio Sirico.

Claudio Maria Maffei

February 24, 2023

© breaking latest news



More articles in Studies and Analysis