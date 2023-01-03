Lowering blood sugar and cholesterol is a breeze with the best sugar ever. It is an all-natural solution, not to be missed in your diet.

Between obesity and diabetesthe Western world is brought to its knees byexcess sugar. This only causes calories to skyrocket, leading to weight gain and the onset of serious illnesses. Its dangerousness, especially of the refined one, has earned it the denomination of “white poison”.

Sugar is an accomplice in the onset of serious pathologies. One for all diabetes which is a very serious disease for which a definitive cure has not been identified: the only therapy is that of administer insulin, that the body cannot produce on its own. Thirst and dry mouth, continuous need to go to the bathroom, extreme tiredness, blurred vision, constant hunger, sudden weight loss, are just some of the symptoms of this pathology that has a great impact on life.

As it is indeed obesity: People who have too much excess weight have serious repercussions including shorter life expectancy. Not to mention the cholesterol that when he gets up he puts his health at great risk: the consequence is the deposit of fat in the blood vessels, thus exposing him to potential strokes.

To reverse the trend in all of this, it is important to take steps with a view to prevention and lower blood sugar starting from the table. To do so is important choose the best sugar given by mother nature.

Lowering blood sugar and cholesterol: the best solution

The best sugar with which to lower blood sugar and cholesterol is found in nature. The food in question is honey: this has been the subject of aor Canadian study who has found that it brings many benefits by representing a natural anti-inflammatory.

Examined a group of people who have introduced honey in their diet has been seen as they have in the long run reduced blood sugar, cholesterol and triglyceridesalso finding benefits to the liver.

Among the best types it was found as the raw honey is very powerful as it is rich in probiotics with which to strengthen the immune system. Another excellent type is the Acacia’s honey to be used as a sweetener or in the preparation of desserts.