is today’s TOP DEAL on Amazon

iPhone 14 is the smartphone to buy today: the drop in price and the possibility of taking advantage of the guarantee provided by Amazon for the smartphone are a winning combination, also considering the excellent performance guaranteed by Apple’s hardware/software optimization. With the new Amazon offer is possible to buy iPhone 14 128 GB al discounted price of 799 euros instead of 1,029 euros.

This is an excellent promotion, enriched by the possibility of choosing from several colors the one that best suits your preferences. In addition, for Amazon users enabled for installment payments, there is the possibility to complete the purchase by opting for payment in 5 monthly installments without interestseven with a debit card. To access the offer you can follow the links below.

iPhone 14 is on offer for 799 euros on Amazon: it’s a best buy

For those looking for a really convenient new iPhone, the offer dedicated to iPhone 14 it is an opportunity not to be missed. In fact, Apple’s smartphone has a really excellent technical data sheet, with the SoC Apple A15 Bionic which is accompanied by a 6.1 inch OLED display.

Then there is a dual rear camera with two 12-megapixel sensors as well as the iOS 16 operating system, always updated to the latest version available from Apple. The smartphone has Face ID for secure authentication and unlocking.

With the new Amazon offer is possible to buy iPhone 14 with 128 GB al discounted price of 799 euros. There is the possibility to choose between several colors and it is also possible to opt for payment in 5 monthly installments without interest. The offer is for a limited time and can be used via the link below.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders made through these links will allow our site to receive a commission. The offers may undergo price changes after publication.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

