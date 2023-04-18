Is training memory really possible?

Il brain ages and start doing it much earlier than you think, that is, already from the age of 40. “A modest decline, for heaven’s sake,” he explains Provincial Leander, neurologist. “But before we take action to improve memory, the more likely there are that the mind is fit when we are older ». Because successful aging is built from young people.

Memory training: can it be done?

Some people have a good memory by nature, but this is often improved by activities such as reading or fromlearning constant. Can it be trained? “On average, we can all do something to remember better and more, whether it’s for an exam, a business appointment or because we like to relive the good old days,” continues the expert.

Sport also affects the brain

L’physical exerciseespecially that of type aerobic, promotes blood flow to the brain, improves circadian rhythms, allows you to sleep better, eat healthier and speed up the metabolism. «But that’s not all: because doing activities for 20 or 30 minutes a day can help improve decision making and the reaction time. Furthermore, walk it also offers long-term benefits, such as promoting ideas that flow more freely, and it strengthens memory».

With age it is more difficult to remember names and situations

Aging is a physiological phenomenon that involves the weakening of our body’s ability to repair and regenerate cells. “The effects ofbrain aging they may present earlier, depending on genetic, environmental and behavioral factors.

Train your memory with puzzles or chess

Must not never stop learning: Connections begin to multiply as we learn new concepts and new associations at school. «The same environmental and social interaction allows us to expand our network of neurons, increasing cognitive abilities. That’s why you should never stop learning. If you want to keep your brain young, find a challenging hobby, cultivate a passion, develop your skills by learning new things. It’s okay to try your hand at one musical instrumentnell’puzzlein the chess or in reading.

Socializing helps our cognitive abilities

The invitation is to socialize and cultivate healthy relationships: Dozens of studies have shown that making new friends improves our cognitive abilities. That’s normal, since it’s an evolutionary adaptation. “A study of Harvard School of Public Health has shown that whoever leads a more socially active liferecords a lesser decline in memory than those who don’t,” says Provinciali.

Food has a positive effect on memory



«Healthy nutrition and maintenance of correct weight are related to brain health. Similarly, incorrect nutrition is associated with the onset of inflammation that has harmful effects on the brain. For this reason it is good to favor one diet rich in fruits and vegetables, rich in mineral salts, useful brain activity, at the expense of sugar and salt. Studies confirm that the fitter you are, the more cognitive abilities you have. It is also important to check blood cholesterol levels and how the thyroid works,” concludes the neurologist.

