Is washing your hair every day bad for you? The right choice for every hair type

The action of the shampoo How often should hair be washed? In reality, there is no single answer: it all depends on the hair typeif the hair is greasy or drygive her life habits and fromage. Our hair becomes greasy and dirty due to the accumulation of sebumthe fat produced by sebaceous glands (spread all over the skin but concentrated on the scalp). The function of sebum is to prevent the scalp from becoming too dry. However, if the sebum accumulates, problems can arise: when it is too much, it favors the adhesion of dust and dirt on the hair. The action of the shampoo is precisely to remove the excess oily substance, pollen, dandruff and dirt accumulated on the scalp and hair shaft. However, finding the right balance is not always easy.

When to wash your hair every day Washing your hair every day can be the right choice for people who have a oilier scalp, where precisely the sebum tends to accumulate making the hair greasy, soft and often smelly. Even those who have i fine hair it tends to absorb less sebum and a daily washing could therefore be justified. The same goes for anyone who uses all of the days gel or hair spray which can accumulate on the scalp also causing irritation.

Not all hair can tolerate daily washing, especially hair curly or frizzy hair that tends to dry out, become brittle or break if washed every day or even every two days. "Regardless of whether the hair is fine or curly, to keep the scalp healthy it would be better to avoid washing every day to limit the risk of scalp irritation or inflammation," suggests dermatologist Shereene Idriss in the New York Times. Treated or dyed hair should be washed two/three times a week.

Drug interference and advancing age «Some drugs such as statins, antihistamines and diuretics can increase the dryness of the scalp and those taking these medications are recommended to wash their hair with mild shampoos that contain moisturizers to prevent dryness and irritation,” explains Dr. Murad Alam, vice chair of the department of dermatology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Me too’chronological age affects the condition of the scalp: the production of sebum is generally slow during childhood, increases significantly during puberty, stabilizes in adulthood and gradually slows down after age 70. So the older you are, the drier the scalp will be and therefore fewer washings will be needed.

How to choose shampoo It can also be helpful to use shampoo with lukewarm instead of hot water as lathering with hot water can remove too much oil from the scalp. Shampoos must be of good quality, with delicate surfactants (substances that bind to dirt and remove it). Shampoos with less foam or oils are the most delicate and therefore suitable detergents, because if they are too aggressive they can dehydrate the hair and damage it.

The balm The use of a conditioner is important because it creates a film (a film) that protects the hair from environmental damage as well as making it shinier and easier to comb. The conditioner can also be applied to each wash: the choice is based on the type of hair, "lighter" for straight hair and more full-bodied for curly hair. Rather, pay attention to how to put it: it is not worth spreading it on the roots where it will not arrive anyway, you have to concentrate it on the stem or on the tips; before you put it you have to towel dry hair to remove excess water otherwise the film created will adhere less.