Is washing your hair every day bad for you? The right choice for every hair type

How often should hair be washed? In reality there is no single answer: it all depends on the hair typeif the hair is greasy or drygive her life habits and fromet. Our hair becomes greasy and dirty due to the accumulation of sebumthe fat produced by sebaceous glands (spread all over the skin but concentrated on the scalp). The function of sebum is to prevent the scalp from becoming too dry. However, if the sebum accumulates, problems can arise: when too much it favors the adhesion of dust and dirt on the hair. The action of the shampoo is precisely to remove the excess oily substance, pollen, dandruff and dirt accumulated on the scalp and hair shaft. Finding the right balance is not always simple.