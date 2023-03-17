Drink a glass of water and lemon in the morning and start each new day in a healthy way. It’s quick to prepare and can work wonders.

Find out in the in-depth analysis what are the benefits of this daily habit.

The benefits of water and lemon

Lemon water has an effect antibacterial e anti-inflammatory and increases the body’s defenses. However, vitamin C is very sensitive to heat, so it’s worth drinking cold water and lemon.

Hard to believe, but lemon has an alkaline effect. With lemon water you rebalance the acid-base balance.

In addition, this drink has a slightly draining effect (diuretic) and in this way you can eliminate toxins with urine.

The flavonoids found in the pulp of lemons also, it seems slow down the aging process and reduce the risk of cancer.

In addition, lemon juice freshens breath, fights bacteria in the mouth and helps with gingivitis.

Quick recipe for lemon water

Squeeze half a lemon into 2.5 deciliters of water, add a little honey or stevia if needed. Drink it in the morning after getting up

The lemon water should not be prepared too hot, otherwise the valuable vital substances of the lemon will be lost.

CAUTION: The acid in lemon juice attacks tooth enamel. For this it is better to drink with a straw and remember to rinse your mouth after drinking.

Does lemon water make you lose weight?

Lemon juice facilitates weight loss thanks to its many positive properties. It’s an extra trick, along with sport and diet.

Lemon water is also great after a strenuous workoutbecause it supplies the body with sufficient electrolytes, thus restoring the salt balance.

Warm lemon water helps the stomach digest and also stimulates the production of bile in the liver. Digestion is gently regulated and lemon water can help against both constipation and diarrhea.