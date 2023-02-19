Home Health is winter coming back? With a polar irruption rain and snow can come, forecasts
Health

by admin
Polar irruption over Italy
Is it raining and snowing again? After a long anticyclonic period characterized by good weather, mild temperatures and substantial atmospheric static, which will accompany us until February 22/23, a turning point could occur precisely in the last 5 days of February. The hypothesis was totally confirmed by the latest updates from the Calculation Centers which yesterday had already framed a potential polar irruption approaching the Mediterranean basin and therefore also Italy.

The Azores anticyclone, yes starting from 20/21 Februarycould begin to emigrate towards high latitudes, aiming directly towards Iceland and thus creating the optimal conditions for the triggering of a flow of cold air of polar origin directed from Scandinavia towards central Europe and the Mediterranean.

Weather forecast February 23, 2023
Currently the models appear to agree on theentry of cold air through the Rhone gate (France) and no longer from the Porta della Bora (as was foreseen until a few days ago), thus able to favor the development of a Mediterranean low pressure on the Italian sea basins. The clash between the very cold air masses coming from the Arctic Circle and the mild currents present on the Mediterranean and North Africa could therefore cause the formation of a real cyclone resulting in bad weather, marked by rains, strong windsbut also of the return of neve up to hilly altitudes: our central-northern regions will be at greater risk.
This would be a real boon not only for the Alps, which could receive heavy snowfalls, but in general for the areas affected by the severe drought of recent months.
Weather forecast February 26, 2023
So winter is ready to return and in all likelihood it will in the third decade of the month. So let’s enjoy these clear spring-like days, with above-average temperatures, because something could suddenly change as early as the middle of next week.
The bad weather phase could then also persist for several days in Italy, probably compromising the entire final part of February and who knows, maybe even the start of March.

