The Azores anticyclone, yes starting from 20/21 Februarycould begin to emigrate towards high latitudes, aiming directly towards Iceland and thus creating the optimal conditions for the triggering of a flow of cold air of polar origin directed from Scandinavia towards central Europe and the Mediterranean.
This would be a real boon not only for the Alps, which could receive heavy snowfalls, but in general for the areas affected by the severe drought of recent months.
The bad weather phase could then also persist for several days in Italy, probably compromising the entire final part of February and who knows, maybe even the start of March.
is winter coming back? With a polar irruption rain and snow can come, forecasts
