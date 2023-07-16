Is your hydrangea drooping leaves or flowers? 10 possible causes

Your hydrangea is drooping leaves or flowers and you have no idea what caused it. What are the most common reasons for this? Can the plant still be saved and how?

With their bold blooms and beautiful green foliage, hydrangeas are one of the most popular shrubs for the home garden. Although fairly easy to care for once established, drooping leaves and flowers are not uncommon. This can in some cases be due to growing conditions or a strain that tends to go a little limp. Is your hydrangea drooping leaves or flowers? This does not mean that it will die immediately, but the plant is signaling that something is wrong and that you should take action immediately.

Is your hydrangea drooping leaves or flowers? These are the most common causes

Your hydrangea is in full bloom, but its beauty quickly turned into a sad sight when it suddenly started to wither. If you notice that it only wilts in high temperatures and looks fresh again in the evening, that’s normal. But if the plant continues to wilt in the evening, it’s time to look for possible causes. Below are some reasons why your hydrangea is drooping leaves and flowers and how you can fix the problem.

Too much sunlight and excessive heat

It is common in summer for hydrangeas to droop their leaves or flowers and this is due to the higher temperatures. They usually wither when temperatures rise above 30°C. The moisture in the leaves of the plant dries out faster and the hydrangea should absorb more nutrients from the soil.

But if that is the only cause and the plant is watered enough, it will recover by the evening.

It is therefore important that you place your hydrangeas in partial shade to achieve the best balance and give the plant enough sun to flower, but not too much to cause it to wilt.

Lack of water is the most common cause

The most common cause of hydrangea sagging leaves and flowers is the combination of too much sun and not enough water. With the rising temperatures, it is particularly important to water the hydrangea properly and check the soil regularly.

If it feels dry, the necessary nutrients cannot reach the plant and it becomes weak. To do this, water them thoroughly at the base with the garden hose for up to 10 minutes if the weather is too hot. When watering, don’t forget to give the petals a good spray every day as well, as hydrangeas absorb water through the roots, stems and petals.

You can also use a 5 cm thick layer of mulch to store moisture in the soil and protect it from drying out too quickly. Be sure to keep the mulch away from the hydrangea stem to avoid fungal diseases.

Too much water can also cause this

Although hydrangeas are thirsty plants, they can still be watered excessively. Overwatered hydrangeas show symptoms similar to plants that are under-watered.

If you water your hydrangea regularly and the lower leaves are still wilting and drooping, the plant probably needs less moisture, not more.

In this case, reduce the frequency of watering or let the plant dry out completely and then water it well.

Hydrangea drooping leaves or flowers: Poor air circulation

In the hot summer days, when the weather is too calm, the oxygen exchange is hindered and the hydrangea may droop its leaves and flowers due to the lack of oxygen. Poor air circulation can cause the air temperature inside the plant to rise, causing wilting and dropping of the leaves and flowers.

To ensure good air circulation and avoid drooping leaves and flowers, plant plants far enough apart to allow air to flow freely through the foliage. Trimming the foliage can also help in this case to improve air circulation.

Overfeeding will result in drooping leaves and flowers

A fertilizer that is too high in nitrogen, or too much fertilizer, can cause the hydrangea to droop in its flowers and leaves and eventually drop them. Too much nitrogen causes rapid growth, but the leaves and stems are thin and droop slightly. This is often evident during flowering when the unhealthy stems can no longer support the large flower heads.

Over-fertilizing with nitrogen can also cause root damage and impede the plant’s ability to absorb water. If nitrogen levels are too high, it can help to fertilize with phosphorus and potassium to help the plant grow more evenly.

To avoid nitrogen over-fertilization, you should do a soil test before fertilizing to make sure there is a nutrient deficiency and to use the right balanced fertilizer.

Blossoms too heavy

Even delicate branches weighed down by heavy blooms can cause the hydrangea to droop. Heavy buds can cause the delicate branches to bend until they touch the ground. This is not uncommon after heavy rainfall. Simply gently shake the water off the buds to remove excess weight. The flowers continue to spring back as the remaining water evaporates. This is especially true of Hydrangea arborescens, also known as forest hydrangea, which is particularly susceptible to this with its very large flowers and stems that are too weak.

The simplest solution to this problem is regular pruning and targeted thinning out of the flowers. This reduces the weight on the branches and avoids drooping leaves and flowers. You can also remove some flower buds early in the season before flowering.

Wrong container for potted plants

Pots that are neither too large nor too small are suitable for hydrangeas, as they cannot cope with waterlogging and drought. However, since they are a fast-growing plant and quickly spread their roots, their pot should be replaced regularly.

When repotting the plant, choose a container that is 5 cm larger than the previous one so that there is enough space for root growth.

Choose ceramic, clay, and terracotta containers with adequate drainage holes to encourage air circulation and remove excess moisture.

The hydrangea suffers from transplant shock

If your hydrangea begins to wilt immediately after transplanting, it is very likely that it is suffering from transplant shock. The delicate roots are often damaged so that they cannot absorb water and oxygen.

Newly planted hydrangeas can also droop their leaves and flowers due to the different soil conditions. The roots take some time to establish themselves in the soil and it is quite normal to notice drooping leaves or flowers during this time.

Transplanting at the wrong time of year can also stress the plant. Unless it’s an emergency, you should wait until around September to transplant your hydrangea to lessen the shock.

Root competition in the soil

In companion planting, we group plants together, for example by planting certain herbs around other plants as natural pest control agents. However, an important factor when choosing companion plants is to consider the root type and depth of each plant.

If you suspect that your hydrangea is not getting enough water despite proper watering, it could mean that neighboring plants are in root competition with the hydrangea. This is especially true for trees that have large, shallow roots.

pests and diseases

Some pests and diseases can also cause drooping leaves and flowers. In particular, Fusarium and Verticillium fungi in the soil can infect the roots and prevent the hydrangea leaves and flowers from getting enough water.

Pests like aphids and scale insects can also be the cause of drooping hydrangeas as they suck the sap from the leaves, stems and flowers, causing them to become dry and wilted.

Use neem oil to keep the pests away and take effective measures against fungal diseases in the garden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

