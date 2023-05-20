Is your new turf turning yellow? Identify the causes and turn yellowed lawns green again!

A green lawn or a new turf turns yellow when certain factors and improper lawn care affect the turf. This requires taking the right measures to prevent yellow patches in the lawn in the spring or summer season. In addition, a certain balance should be achieved through each step of maintenance to help the grass roots become more established. This enables healthy growth and prevents future problems. Here are some tips that can help you make this gardening job faster and safer.

A new turf turns yellow after it is laid – what could be the reason?

As with other garden plants, various plant diseases or weeds and pests can affect the health of the lawn. There are other causes that could lead to yellowing, such as lack of nitrogen, under- or over-watering, and improper mowing. Additionally, yellow spots on otherwise well-maintained lawns could often be the result of improper fertilization and fungal infections. Normally, new lawns will suddenly show yellow tips because the roots cannot establish themselves due to the factors described above. If you mow the lawn too short even after the winter, such problems can arise.

Yellow spots also appear when pets such as cats or dogs regularly urinate on lawns. Your lush green new turf will turn yellow and blotchy if the new turf is not given proper care both during and after installation. All of this can be prevented with timely steps, but first find out exactly what caused it. By identifying the most common causes of yellowed lawns, you can prevent any discoloration of the turf before you start laying it.

Newly planted lawn turns yellow due to improper watering

It is also important to prepare the ground for future turf before laying. In this step, you should completely remove existing sods and level the garden floor. It is also a good idea to test the pH of the soil and improve soil conditions if necessary. Once you have established your lawn, the next step is to provide it with the right amount of water. Typically, sods require at least an inch to three inches of water weekly when the weather is hot and dry.

Under-water and your new turf will turn yellow, making all your previous efforts and investments wasted. It’s important to ensure that water gets deep and evenly into the grass roots when you sprinkle even lightly on sods. By doing this, you allow them to absorb all the moisture they need and produce chlorophyll to stay green. On the other hand, overwatering of the sod can be an equally disturbing factor. This is because the grass roots and blades of grass become soggy from water and are prone to rot. If the tips of the lawn are yellowing and have turgid, muddy leaves, you are most likely overwatering. This makes it difficult for grass roots to establish themselves and slows growth.

A new turf will turn yellow if you mow or trim it too short

If you want to achieve a lush green on your lawn, it is important to mow the turf at the right height. A general rule of thumb is to mow or trim the sods when they are about a third taller than recommended. Depending on the type of grass, you should also refer to the manufacturer’s instructions to better assess this. Additionally, each type of grass has specific mowing depth guidelines that you can use as a guide. It is best to try to cut no more than a third of the blade of grass.

If the lawn is cut too short, the remaining turf will take longer to recover and will begin to turn yellow rather than green. A healthy new turf will turn yellow immediately after mowing and this indicates that you have probably cut too much grass. While doing so, also make sure that the blades of your lawn mower are well sharpened to shred the mowed grass instead of cutting it up.

Prevent yellowing of lawns caused by pet urine stains

Dog or cat urine can also cause yellowing in the lawn. The nitrogen it contains can burn the turf and cause yellowing. Therefore, try to keep your pets away from the newly planted lawn until the grass has recovered from it. Common pets such as dogs, cats, and rabbits have concentrated urine that causes burns when in contact with grass. Do not allow animals to urinate outdoors unattended to avoid the risk of yellow patches in the lawn.

Your new turf is turning yellow due to a lack of nutrients or over-fertilization

Proper fertilization will give new sods the nutrients they need to stay green. However, it should also be noted that newly laid turf does not require fertilizer for the first three weeks. Although lawn fertilizers are intended for new lawns, it is advisable to only use soil conditioners. Only then can you try to prevent a lack of nutrients by fertilizing your lawn with lawn care. Using more than the required amount of chemical fertilizer without dilution will burn the grass and turn it yellow. Using liquid fertilizer during the dormant period or more than once a month also increases the risk of yellowing.

Keep pests away and properly treat fungal infections in the lawn

Certain pests such as maggots or beetle larvae can also affect the health of the lawn. If your turf has already yellowed, you should check whether this is actually the case if you suspect pest infestation. Pick up a piece of turf to see if larvae are present and take necessary pest control measures if necessary.

Should the lawn turn yellow due to a fungal disease, a prompt and timely response is just as important. A fungal infection can be diagnosed, for example, by the swollen leaf blades, the brown edges and the resulting smell. You can then turn your lawn green again by using fungicides or home remedies for lawn fungi to eliminate the root cause of the problem.

